New Ph.D. Program in Political Economy; Fac. Forward Reaches Agreement | Newsletter for October 13

Social work students at the Crown Family School of Social Work, Policy, and Practice find themselves trapped between an uncompromising administration and an unrelenting pandemic. The Crown School administration insists that in-person classes are safe for students, and the school is transitioning to an exclusively in-person classroom experience for the autumn quarter. At the same time, the school acknowledges the impact of the continuing public health crisis for licensed social workers in the school’s Professional Development Program, for whom programs will remain online to support the health and safety of professionals, their clients, and the communities they serve. This stance recognizes safety concerns and the merits of online learning to the benefit of professional social workers—at the exclusion of social work students. While last year, the Crown School held the position that online learning is a meaningful form of social work education, for the upcoming 2021–22 academic year, the administration’s position on online learning is contradictory at best. As a school of social work, the Crown School teaches its students to work compassionately with individuals and communities—so the administration should follow its own stated ideals of helping others live a quality life and support its students by offering remote learning options during the 2021–22 school year. By failing to offer inclusive, accessible learning options, the Crown School undermines its ideals and undervalues its students.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 22 DAYS AGO