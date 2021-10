The Lady Maroons of Pulaski County faced off against the Lady Indians of Madison Central on Saturday afternoon, in the first game of a 2 game doubleheader for the Maroons at Southwestern (and in this game, the Lady Maroons were the designated and de facto home team). An up-and-down season for Pulaski continued through this game, as although they managed to take 1 set from the Lady Indians, Madison Central ended up dominating them in the 3rd and deciding set to claim the victory 2-1 (25-18, 19-25, 25-9).

PULASKI COUNTY, KY ・ 12 DAYS AGO