Austin City Council approved dozens of spending items and rezoning requests during an Oct. 14 meeting. Members of the public who called in focused primarily on a spending item related to remote public comment. Virtual testimony during public comment was the only option for much of the pandemic. Speakers pointed out many working adults are not able to take time off to come in person to midday city meetings during the work week. The item, which council approved later in the day, directs the city manager to propose a budget change that will add funding for the resources and staff needed to continue virtual testimony as an option.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO