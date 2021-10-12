CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Dissecting North Korea’s missile tests

By Mel Gurtov
Anchorage Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Korea is carrying out one missile test after another lately, at the same time indicating (or is it?) interest in talks with South Korea about reducing tensions. Late last month North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles from railways over the Sea of Japan, violating UN prohibitions and raising alarm bells in nearby countries. It followed up with tests of long-range cruise missiles, a hypersonic missile, and a new antiaircraft missile.

