SIGOURNEY – The night started with the Sigourney volleyball team riding an emotional high, celebrating the career of six senior players. The night ended, however, the same way every other South Iowa Cedar League match has ended this season for the Montezuma Bravettes. Shanae Wetering collected a match-leading 14 kills on 23-29 hitting, pacing a 40-18 edge in offensive points won by Montezuma in a 25-21, 25-18, 25-13 sweep of the Savages on Monday, improving to 6-0 in league play.

SIGOURNEY, IA ・ 14 DAYS AGO