Braves' Soler sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19

Herald-Palladium
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (AP) — Braves right fielder Jorge Soler was pulled from the lineup for Tuesday's Game 4 of the NL Division Series against Milwaukee after testing positive for COVID-19. Outfielder Cristian Pache took Soler’s spot on the roster, Major League Baseball announced.

