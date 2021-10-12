CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PRESS: Private equity firms eye Glaxo's consumer unit - Bloomberg

 8 days ago

(Alliance News) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC's consumer unit is drawing interest from private equity firms in what could lead to the biggest buyout of all time, Bloomberg reported Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. According to Bloomberg, Advent International, CVC Capital Partners and KKR & Co were among potential...

MarketWatch

Private-equity firm Blackstone to acquire majority stake in Spanx, create all-female board

Blackstone Inc. said Wednesday it has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Spanx Inc., the womenswear brand founded by Sara Blakely in 2000, in a deal that values the brand at $1.2 billion. Blakely will retain a "significant equity stake" in the company, and will continue to oversee daily operations and become executive chairwoman once the deal closes. The deal "will enable SPANX to accelerate its already rapid digital transformation and strong online presence in the e-commerce channel, expand its global footprint, and fuel its commitment to creating innovative, ground-breaking products for its customers across even more categories," the companies said in a joint statement. The companies are planning to create an all-female board for the company. Blakely started the company by inventing the first Spanx undergarment in her own apartment, at a time when she was earning a living selling fax machines door to door. Blackstone shares were slightly higher Wednesday and have gained 96% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 21%.
BUSINESS
milehighcre.com

San Diego-Based Private Equity Firm Acquires Apartment Community

Pathfinder Partners, a San Diego-based private equity firm specializing in multifamily real estate investments, today announced the acquisition of Chestnut Ridge, a 156-unit apartment community in Denver. Pathfinder also announced the quarterly closing of the Pathfinder Income Fund, L.P. (“Fund”), with more than $5 million in new commitments, bringing total Fund capital to more than $137 million.
DENVER, CO
Shropshire Star

Morrisons’ £7bn private equity takeover approved by shareholders

The Bradford-based supermarket chain agreed the deal at the start of this month after a lengthy auction. The £7 billion takeover of Morrisons by private equity giant Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) has been given the go-ahead by shareholders. The Bradford-based supermarket chain agreed the deal at the start of...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Wolves keen to promote their brand in the United States after selling a minority stake in the club to Chicago-based private equity firm

Wolves are lining up a lucrative pre-season tour of the United States after the club’s owners Fosun sold a minority stake to private equity firm PEAK6. PEAK6, a finance and technology group based in Chicago, once controlled a 25 per cent share in Bournemouth but this holding is thought to be considerably less than that, and relates to Wolves’ parent company Fosun Sports rather than the football club alone.
PREMIER LEAGUE
etftrends.com

Beat Private Equity With This Real Estate ETF

As an asset class, private equity is alluring to an array of investors, and one of the private equity big investment competencies is real estate. Private equity firms own everything from apartment buildings to casinos to data centers to commercial real estate to hotels and much more. While these companies often generate impressive returns in the real estate arena, smaller investors can do the same with exchange traded funds such as the ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ: REIT).
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

TOP NEWS: UK government to probe Meggitt takeover by Parker-Hannifin

(Alliance News) - The UK government on Monday has ordered a probe into Meggitt PLC's GBP6.3 billion takeover offer by Parker-Hannifin Corp, on the grounds of national security concerns. The UK Secretary of State for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy Kwasi Kwarteng has issued a Public Interest Intervention notice to...
BUSINESS
wealthmanagement.com

Solving for the Suitability Challenge in Private Equity

There is a tug of war in Washington over the advisability of making private market investments more readily available to retail investors. On September 28, the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Asset Management Advisory Committee unanimously recommended expanding access to the private equity asset class. Barely a week earlier, Democrats in Congress put forward a tax package that would forbid individual retirement accounts from holding a range of these investments, including hedge funds, private equity and debt, private real estate and other strategies historically made available only to “qualified investors” and institutions.
ECONOMY
stockxpo.com

Goldman Sachs’s Petershill, a Collection of Private-Equity Stakes, Slides After IPO

Goldman Sachs GS 3.80% Group Inc. specializes in taking companies public. It is having a tougher time with one closer to home. Shares of Petershill Partners PHLL -3.62% PLC, an investment vehicle managed by Goldman’s asset-management arm, are down more than 12% since its initial public offering late last month. That is worse than both the broader market and peers.
STOCKS
Crain's Chicago Business

Want to close the generational wealth gap? Invest in minority-owned private-equity firms.

Everyone knows the Catch-22: It’s hard to get a job without experience, but you can’t get experience without a job. Something similar exists in the private equity industry, but on a bigger scale: To be able to raise equity, you need a track record of buying and exiting companies, which requires, well, raising equity. Unfortunately, the ways to get around that conundrum tend to lock out Black and Brown money managers, making private equity one of the most inequitable corners of an already inequitable financial services industry.
ECONOMY
Commercial Observer

Private Equity Firm Stripes Moving to 14K SF at Solar Carve Tower

Private equity and venture capital firm Stripes will relocate and expand to 14,000 square feet at the Solar Carve Tower in the Meatpacking District, Commercial Observer has learned. Stripes signed a 10-year lease for space on the entire fifth floor of the Studio Gang-designed building at 40 10th Avenue between...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
finance-commerce.com

Private equity funds prop up oil industry

Editor’s note: Business content from The New York Times will now be included with your subscription to Finance & Commerce. Not a subscriber? Start your subscription here. As the oil and gas industry faces upheaval amid global price gyrations and catastrophic climate change, private equity firms — a class of investors with a hyper focus on maximizing profits — have stepped into the fray.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
institutionalinvestor.com

Why Are Private Equity Firms Passing on More Administrative Costs to Allocators? Because They Can.

Allocators are paying more for alternative investments, and they can’t attribute it to rising management fee rates. Instead, the blame goes to alternative investment managers that are passing along more of their costs to their investors, even as their management fees have been stable over the past several years, according to a new report from the Institutional Limited Partners Association, which represents investors in private markets funds.
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

PRESS: Metals trader Concord Resources eyes London IPO - Bloomberg

(Alliance News) - Metals trading house Concord Resources Ltd is considering an initial public offering in London in 2022, Bloomberg reported on Sunday. The London-based company competes in the metals markets with commodities trader Trafigura Group and with the marketing arm of miner Glencore PLC. Private equity-backed Concord was founded...
METAL MINING
Crain's Chicago Business

Private-equity firms can elevate ESG, diversity—and their returns

Private-equity firms have a unique opportunity to advance environmental, social and governance agendas and, in the process, distinguish themselves for more than their returns alone. This opportunity comes at a time when ESG is on shaky ground among public companies because of incompatible fiduciary duties—what is considered in the best interest of their shareholders may not necessarily be in the best interest of employees, consumers, suppliers and society as a whole.
ECONOMY
Nashville Post

Local private equity firm invests in manufacturer

Nashville-based private equity firm LFM Capital has invested in Rainier Industries, a tent and shelter manufacturer headquartered in Tukwila, Washington. LFM Capital, founded in 2014 and focused on mid-market manufacturers, did not disclose terms of the investment in a release. Rainier was founded in the 19th century when it was established to produce tents for prospectors traveling north during the Alaskan Gold Rush.
NASHVILLE, TN
Inc.com

Reflections on One of the U.S.'s Oldest Minority-Owned Private Equity Firms

For entrepreneurs, building a business is usually about more than just money. Marcos Rodriguez, Chairman and CEO of Palladium Equity Partners, a private equity firm based in New York City, is no exception. He started the firm in 1997 with $1.5 million from friends and family. Today, Palladium has more than $3 billion in assets under management. He is proud of the company’s financial success, but just as important is how they have achieved it. Palladium cares deeply about the founders it partners with, and the employees those founders employ. Through a collaborative, people-first approach, the firm helps companies transform and grow.
ECONOMY
ShareCast

Glaxo unveils plans for £120m consumer healhcare HQ ahead of split

Around 800 staff in the new firm will relocate to a yet-to-be-constructed building, including research facilities, in Weybridge, southwest of London, from the end of 2024. It will eventually house 1,400 workers. Staff will first relocate from Glaxo’s current corporate headquarters in Brentford, west London, to temporary facilities in Weybridge...
BUSINESS
moneyweek.com

How to stop the private-equity takeover of Britain’s listed companies

When bidding finally closed last weekend, the auction of Morrisons turned out to have been less exciting than many of the speculators had been hoping. Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, the original bidder, walked away with the prize at 286p a share, less than the shares were trading at in the week before the auction closed. At £7bn, whether the retailer will turn out to be a great investment remains to be seen.
BUSINESS

