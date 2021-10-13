CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chevrolet Takes Huge Step in Solving the 2017-2022 Bolt Battery Crisis

Cover picture for the articleChevrolet says it has an agreement from LG to pay for almost all of the battery recall costs. Chevrolet and General Motors took a huge step forward in solving their battery problems with the 2017-2022 Chevrolet Bolts. The automaker and its battery maker LG Electronics have come to an agreement over who will pay for the huge recall for the defective batteries. LG will reimburse GM $1.9 billion of the $2.0 billion in costs for the recall.

www.torquenews.com

