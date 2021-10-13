Chevrolet Takes Huge Step in Solving the 2017-2022 Bolt Battery Crisis

It's happening, and it's happening quickly. Once (and for some, still) the pipe dream of ambitious startups such as Tesla, Rivian, Bollinger, Atlis, Lordstown, Workhorse, Alpha, and Canoo, the fully electric truck craze is going mainstream. General Motors, Ford, and Ram are developing electric versions of their half-ton pickups, with the electric 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning slated to go on sale in the spring of 2022, followed by the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV in the winter of 2023 (or early 2024), and the electric 2024 Ram 1500 sometime in 2024. And of course preceding the electric trucks is the 2022 GMC Hummer EV, set to hit the streets in the winter of 2021, followed by the SUV version sometime after that.

