GBP/AUD Near A Top

Soft Chinese Data Weigh on Asian FX; NZ CPI Jump Lifts Kiwi, DXY Flat. Summary: Softer than expected Chinese economic data weighed on risk appetite and Asian/EMFX in Asian trade. Later in the trading day, US September Industrial Production and Capacity Utilisation both missed forecasts, with weaker reads. The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), which measures the value of the Greenback against a basket of 6 major currencies, ended flat at 93.95 (93.95). Sterling, which hit a one-month high at 1.3773 on the weekend, eased to 1.3730 in late New York. Yesterday the British currency opened at 1.3745. The Kiwi (NZD/USD) settled higher, at 0.7085 from 0.7067 yesterday. A jump in New Zealand’s Q3 CPI to 2.2% from 1.3% in Q2 boosted the Kiwi to 0.7105, near 5-week highs. The Euro edged higher to 1.1610 from 1.1600 after slipping to an overnight low at 1.1572. Oil prices slid back after hitting multi-year highs. Which lifted the USD/CAD (US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar) pair to 1.2378 (1.2363). Weaker-than-expected Canadian Housing Starts also weighed on the Loonie. The Australian Dollar was little changed at 0.7415 (0.7420). Against the Japanese Yen, the Greenback extended it’s advance to to 114.32 from 114.25. Asian and Emerging Market currencies were mostly weaker against the US Dollar. The USD/SGD pair rallied to 1.3495 from 1.3480 while USD/THB (Dollar-Thai Baht) settled at 33.47 (33.37 yesterday). Against China’s Offshore Yuan, the US Dollar (USD/CNH) dipped to 6.4290 from 6.4300.

CURRENCIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO