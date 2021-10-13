CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parents against COVID vaccine mandate urge Oakdale school board to 'do something'

By Emily Isaacman, The Modesto Bee
Oct. 12—Parents packed an Oakdale school board meeting on Monday to protest Gov. Gavin Newsom's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students, urging trustees to fight it. Under the governor's Oct. 1 announcement, students at all California public and private K-12 schools will be required to be vaccinated against the coronavirus to attend in-person classes, following full authorization of the shots for their age groups from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. This could apply to grades seven through 12 in July 2022, according to Newsom's office.

