Tony La Russa questions the Houston Astros’ character for what the Chicago White Sox manager called an ‘intentional’ plunking of José Abreu: ‘If they don’t admit it, they’re very dishonest’

Tony La Russa was brought in to guide to the Chicago White Sox to a World Series championship. That didn't happen in 2021. The White Sox' season came to an end Tuesday on the South Side, the team winning the same number of playoff games and playing in just one more playoff game than it did last fall under Rick Renteria. Considering the "World Series or bust" expectations that were set during the spring, the White Sox failed their mission this season.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO