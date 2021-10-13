CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tony La Russa questions the Houston Astros’ character for what the Chicago White Sox manager called an ‘intentional’ plunking of José Abreu: ‘If they don’t admit it, they’re very dishonest’

By Paul Sullivan, Chicago Tribune
northwestgeorgianews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough Game 4 of the American League Division Series was all but over by the eighth inning of the Houston Astros’ 10-1 win over the Chicago White Sox, the fireworks were just starting. Astros reliever Kendall Graveman plunked Sox slugger José Abreu with two outs and no one on base,...

