Samsung has announced a new Galaxy Unpacked 2 event

By Samuel Martinez
pocketnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems that next week will be pretty busy for the tech world. Apple has recently announced that it will hold a new Unleashed event on Monday, October 18. In addition, Samsung has also announced that it will celebrate a second Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday, October 20. Samsung has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy