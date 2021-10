The 'OPTICHUB' USB-C optic fiber hub extender is a zero-compression or latency aftermarket solution for users in need of a better way to transmit connections over longer distances. Suited for both professional and personal spaces, the device can be used for handling both data and image transmissions, and is suited for 4K at 60fps as well as 10Gbps transfer speeds. The system works with the transmitter and the receiver to eliminate the need to extend long cables in order to access the source.

