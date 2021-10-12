Precision Pinholes and Slits

The right gaming keyboard can enhance your movement, use of special abilities, and overall speed in your favorite PC games, but it only makes up half of your performance. Your mouse is equally as important—it determines your aim and firing rate. A standard mouse isn’t tuned for high speeds, and a controller’s joysticks puts you at a significant disadvantage when it comes to reaction times. Upgrading to a gaming mouse is a wise investment if you want to map more actions to your hand with programmable buttons, improve your aim, and act quicker, whether that means firing rounds in Counter-Strike or speeding to an alley in League of Legends. Our highly accurate and comfortable picks will push your gameplay to the next level so you can leave your rivals in the dust.
