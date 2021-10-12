CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Nano-HS3M: Picometer Precision

By Editors' Picks
Photonics.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nano-HS3M is a high-speed, XYZ piezo nanopositioning system with picometer precision. The

www.photonics.com

Comments / 0

Related
GeekyGadgets

Premium high precision electric screwdriver set

Japanese design company Bright DIY has created a premium high precision electric screwdriver set offering 48 bits in a minimalistic aluminum case for easy transportation. The pocket-sized electric screwdriver is equipped with a rechargeable 350 mAh lithium battery and features one touch operation making it easy-to-use for any repair job or project. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $51 or £38 (depending on current exchange rates).
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Precision Control Bluetooth Transmitters

The FiiO BTA30 Wireless Bluetooth Transmitter Receiver is a compact piece of aftermarket equipment for users seeking out a way to upgrade their existing hardware and enjoy some of the latest functionalities. The unit can be paired with your choice of gaming console, computer, TV, decoder or even CD player to upgrade their wireless streaming capabilities. The device will allow for USB, Optical and coaxial connections to immediately relay the content directly to your choice of Bluetooth speaker or headset.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

CalDigit Tuff Nano Plus 2TB external rugged SSD review

The CalDigit Tuff Nano Plus is a good product at best. It is fast, reasonably priced, is compact enough and water resistant. There are other alternatives on the wider market but they don’t have the balanced feature set that Caldigit delivers. Two minute review. The Tuff Nano Plus is the...
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Dell Precision 7560 Review

Like the recently reviewed Lenovo ThinkPad P15 Gen 2 and not-yet-reviewed HP ZBook Fury 15 G8, the Dell Precision 7560 (starts at $2,449) is a flagship 15.6-inch mobile workstation, built to tackle the toughest jobs in computer-aided design (CAD), 3D rendering or CGI, and scientific and engineering analysis. Even at a steep $4,866, our test unit is one rung from the top of the ladder, with only one-quarter the maximum memory, one-sixth the maximum storage, and an 11th Generation Intel Core i7 instead of Core i9 or Xeon processor plus Nvidia's RTX A4000 instead of A5000 professional GPU. But it's a formidable performer and a fine system to have in your corner when there's difficult work to be done.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picometer Precision#Xyz#Picoq#Mad City Labs
Photonics.com

Precision Pinholes and Slits

The optical industries’ demand for better quality apertures has led Graticules Optics to develop higher-definition pinholes and slits as electroformed foils or chrome on glass. In standard or custom designs, these precision apertures have excellent edge definition and exceptional shape accuracy. Ideal in the field of spectrometry where high-resolution entrance slits are needed for greater wavelength definition.
ENGINEERING
Design World Network

Optimizing the Design of a Precision Mechanical Drive System

Mechanical drive trains are at the heart of motion control systems. Whether its robotics and automation or packaging and material handling, many such systems rely on mechanical drive components such as gears and couplings for optimal performance. When designing a mechanical drive train in a servo motion control system, considerations...
TECHNOLOGY
SlashGear

Quadruped robot gets fitted with a precision rifle

Some people may find quadruped robots, which look sort of like a headless dog, cute, but many find them more than a little creepy. If you’re among those who find the robot creepy when shuffling around the environment, the new weaponized robot from Sword Defense Systems won’t help you sleep any better at night. The platform is a Ghost Robotics robot fitted with a sniper rifle, called the Vision 60.
ELECTRONICS
Photonics.com

SWIR Cameras

Xenics BV has announced three new models to its line of Bobcat 320 high-performance SWIR cameras with 320×256 resolutions for industrial applications. The Bobcat+ 320 is designed for demanding applications with an option for extension into visible wavelengths. The Bobcat 320 TE0 is an uncooled TECless camera that offers SWIR performance at a low price. The Bobcat 320 WL is an uncooled TECless and windowless camera to minimize the number of optical elements and consequently internal reflections. This camera is ideally suited for applications such as laser beam analysis or wavefront sensing.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
TrendHunter.com

Precision-Machined Smartwatch Docks

The Iconicle dock for Apple Watch is an elegantly functional aftermarket accessory for use with the smartwatch that will work diligently to charge it and put it on display in a design-conscious way. The dock is characterized by its CNC machined construction that is carved out of a solid piece of aluminum and is thus perfectly weight to keep the device in place, while also being 100% recyclable. Users can slip in their Apple Watch charger to put the device on display when being charged and activate it at any point with a tap thanks to its compatibility with Nightstand mode , which is achieved thanks to a silicon-free base.
ELECTRONICS
premierguitar.com

Electro-Harmonix Unveils the Nano Deluxe Memory Man

In describing this new version of a company classic, EHX founder Mike Matthews stated: "The new Nano Deluxe Memory Man delivers the lush bucket-brigade delay and modulation of our classic large-format pedal. We simply shrunk it and added some features for modern players including both Rate and Depth knobs for enhanced modulation control. Now, you can have the Memory Man in our time-honored standard chassis, or our new, compact, nano design."
ELECTRONICS
Popular Mechanics

The Best Gaming Mouse for Precise Control

The right gaming keyboard can enhance your movement, use of special abilities, and overall speed in your favorite PC games, but it only makes up half of your performance. Your mouse is equally as important—it determines your aim and firing rate. A standard mouse isn’t tuned for high speeds, and a controller’s joysticks puts you at a significant disadvantage when it comes to reaction times. Upgrading to a gaming mouse is a wise investment if you want to map more actions to your hand with programmable buttons, improve your aim, and act quicker, whether that means firing rounds in Counter-Strike or speeding to an alley in League of Legends. Our highly accurate and comfortable picks will push your gameplay to the next level so you can leave your rivals in the dust.
RETAIL
BGR.com

5 Best Car Phone Mounts 2021: Magnetic, Suction Cup, more

Stand-alone GPS units are a thing of the past. If your car doesn’t have a built-in navigation system, then you probably know where you’re going always (unlikely) or you use your cell phone for navigation (more likely). But it’s very dangerous to be looking down at your phone for directions as you’re driving (just as it is to text and drive). Take the safe approach to find directions by getting a cell phone mount for your car. Having your phone on a mount lets you see it while still being able to keep your eyes on the road. Plus, you can...
ELECTRONICS
Photonics.com

X-Cite NOVEM LED Illuminator

The X-Cite® NOVEM is a 9-channel LED illuminator for fluorescence microscopy applications. The latest addition to the X-Cite fluorescence illumination product line, this new LED illuminator is ideally suited for challenging imaging applications that require high excitation power and individual wavelength control. The X-Cite NOVEM, available in four different configurations,...
ELECTRONICS
plasticsnews.com

Maximum precision in the smallest space

This content was paid for by an advertiser and created by Crain's Custom Content. Today's car is full of sensors and automation. However, these can be controlled electronically only if correspondingly complex plug-in connections are present. With the example of a CX 80 injection molding machine, KraussMaffei demonstrates the benefits when producing a plug with three completely different metal inlays. These include the space-saving integration of the automation; high efficiency when positioning and overmolding the metal parts; and an advanced downline inspection routine.
TECHNOLOGY
Gear Patrol

The 7 Best Instant-Read Thermometers for Precision Cooking

Everyone who cooks needs an instant-read thermometer, full stop. These handy little gadgets aren't just about making sure your steak is cooked to your liking; they ensure that your steak — or whatever you're cooking — isn't raw and poses a threat to your wellbeing. In the past, you might've used a manual, dial-faced thermometer to check your food's doneness. Helpful as they were, they took a long time to get a reading, and you never really knew when the temperature had stabilities. Um, is this turkey really at 170 degrees? Instant-read thermometers do all of that in an instant, hence the name. (Though an "instant" can mean a lot depending on the brand.) So instead of cooking your chicken until it's bone-dry to make sure the salmonella is out, get one of these instant-read thermometers to get perfectly cooked food every time.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Photonics.com

Continuous Zoom Lenses

Teledyne FLIR has announced six commercially available continuous zoom (CZ) lenses for use with MWIR and LWIR sensors. The optics maximize IR camera performance by optimizing optical prescription to small pixel focal plane arrays. The lens assemblies include algorithms for temperature compensation based on several embedded temperature sensors. Many other available features allow for ease of use, built-in-test, and high-speed data transfer.
ELECTRONICS
hackaday.com

Arduino Nano Floppy Emulator For When Your Disk Is Not Accessible

Among the plethora of obsolete removable media there are some which are lamented, but it can be difficult to find those who regret the passing of the floppy disk. These flexible magnetic disks in hard plastic covers were a staple of computing until some time in the early 2000s, and their drives could be found by the crateload in any spares box. But what about today, when there’s a need for a real floppy drive and none is to be found? Enter [Acemi Elektronikci], with an Arduino Nano based floppy emulator, that plugs into the floppy port of a PC old enough to have one, and allows the easy use of virtual floppy disks.
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

Apple polishing cloth for nano-texture glass added to online store

The polishing cloth is made with "soft, nonabrasive material" that the company says can safely clean pretty much any screen on any of its products. As expected, the cloth features a minimalist design with a white color scheme and an etched Apple logo. While users can use the polishing cloth...
ELECTRONICS
Daily Mail

TikTok star is shocked to discover Amazon has more than 3,000 recordings of her stored from her Echo speakers, as well as a list of her contacts and her LOCATION

A TikTok star was left shocked, after discovering Amazon had more than 3,000 recordings of her voice from an Echo speaker, including her location and contacts. The data privacy campaigner, who goes by the username @my.data.not.yours, asked Amazon to send all data it has on her, including from smart speakers.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy