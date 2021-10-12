Energy Sensor for Femto Lasers

In the automotive industry, heat conduction welding with blue and green lasers is increasingly the first choice for battery welding and connecting small copper parts in electrical components. The Ophir Helios Plus power meter measures high power industrial lasers of up to 12 kW and, for increased flexibility, provides an expanded choice of wavelengths: 450-550 nm (blue/green) and 900-1100 nm (infrared). The Helios Plus power meter is compact, requires no water cooling, and provides a high damage threshold. PROFINET, Ethernet/IP, and RS232 communication options make it easy to integrate into manufacturing networks. Once integrated into the production control system, fully automated measurements can be made.
