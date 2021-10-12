CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Sensor for Femto Lasers

Cover picture for the articleBLINK High Speed is the latest LaserPoint achievement specifically developed to measure ultrafast lasers

Photonics.com

Laser Controller

WACKERSDORF, Germany, Oct. 15, 2021 — The ARGES ASC Generation 4 Laser Controller from Novanta Corp. features high performance from updated electronics, changeable multifunctional interface boards for added flexibility, and an open platform with embedded Linux OS. The controller is compatible with all ARGES scan heads, lasers, and subsystems. It...
ELECTRONICS
Photonics.com

Power Meter for Blue/Green Lasers

In the automotive industry, heat conduction welding with blue and green lasers is increasingly the first choice for battery welding and connecting small copper parts in electrical components. The Ophir Helios Plus power meter measures high power industrial lasers of up to 12 kW and, for increased flexibility, provides an expanded choice of wavelengths: 450-550 nm (blue/green) and 900-1100 nm (infrared). The Helios Plus power meter is compact, requires no water cooling, and provides a high damage threshold. PROFINET, Ethernet/IP, and RS232 communication options make it easy to integrate into manufacturing networks. Once integrated into the production control system, fully automated measurements can be made.
ELECTRONICS
Qt Blog

Qt Sensors in Qt 6.2

The Qt Sensors module provides access to sensor devices such as accelerometer and gyroscope. The logical architecture separates the concrete sensor types (“accelerometer”) from the platforms providing them (“Android”). This is illustrated by the Figure below:. The original roots of the sensor module in Qt date back to developments for...
SOFTWARE
semiengineering.com

Competing Auto Sensor Fusion Approaches

As today’s internal-combustion engines are replaced by electric/electronic vehicles, mechanical-system sensors will be supplanted by numerous electronic sensors both for efficient operation and for achieving various levels of autonomy. Some of these new sensors will operate alone, but many prominent ones will need their outputs combined — or “fused” — with the outputs of other sensors in order to maximize their value.
TECHNOLOGY
Photonics.com

OPA 6 Dynamic Beam Laser

The OPA 6 offers a high-power, single-mode, CW dynamic beam laser based on Coherent Beam Combining (CBC) technology. Dynamic beam laser enables tailored control of the laser output. Configurable parameters include beam shape, shape frequency, shape sequence and focal steering, all at MHz speed and without any additional optical elements or moving parts enabling new parameters for materials processing.
SCIENCE
Photonics.com

DFB Lasers for Industrial Gas Sensing

Based in Dublin, Ireland, Eblana Photonics manufactures a wide range of single frequency DFB laser diodes, Fabry–Pérot (FP) laser diodes, superluminescent diodes (SLDs), and other optical sources which are specifically designed for optimum performance in optical sensing, lidar, and telecoms applications. For sensitive detection of O2 in process and combustion applications, the EP760-0-DM Series laser is the ideal solution.
ENGINEERING
Photonics.com

Laser Spectrum Analyzer

The 771 NIR2 Laser Spectrum Analyzer from Bristol Instruments Inc. supports the spectral analysis of IR lasers, with the added benefit of fiber-optic input. Using interferometer technology with fast Fourier transform analysis of the original 771 Series, the device is ideal for scientists and engineers who need to characterize the spectral properties of their continuous wave lasers that operate from 1.0 to 2.6 μm. The 771 NIR2 provides spectral resolution up to 2 GHz and measures wavelength to an accuracy as high as ± 0.0002 nm. Additionally, the 771 NIR2’s convenient pre-aligned fiber-optic input ensures optimal alignment of the laser under test, allowing it to be placed in an out of the way location to conserve valuable optical bench space.
ELECTRONICS
Photonics.com

Ultrastable Laser

The ORS-Mini ultrastable laser from Menlo Systems GmbH features a <2 Hz linewidth. Designed as a compact 19-in. rack module for field applications, the system features a 5-cm high-finesse ultralow expansion cavity licensed from the National Physical Laboratory. The cubic cavity design provides a low vibration sensitivity and enables a rigid cavity mounting, allowing for mobile use of the apparatus. The system operates fully autonomously, can be intuitively controlled via touchscreen, and is remotely accessible via a network connection. The laser system is available at 1542 and 1064 nm.
ENGINEERING
Physics World

Laser beams become visible in vacuum

Laser beams are normally invisible when they pass through a vacuum, but physicists at the University of Bonn, Germany, have found a way to make them reveal themselves. This feat, which they accomplished using a technique called Ramsey imaging, should make it easier to align lasers with the precision needed to trap and manipulate individual atoms – a crucial step for atom-based quantum computing and other quantum technologies.
SCIENCE
homestratosphere.com

Motion Detectors vs. Window Sensors

Home security is a very serious matter with no wiggle room when it comes to being sure so here is a close look at motion detectors and window sensors and which is better. When installing a security system, you may be struggling to decide whether it’s bests to install motion detectors, window sensors, or both to safeguard your home from break-ins. If you’d like to know which best fits your needs, let’s look at the differences between the two and the various benefits and downsides for each of them.
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

Microdrilled tapers to enhance optical fiber lasers for sensing

In this work, an experimental analysis of the performance of different types of quasi-randomly distributed reflectors inscribed into a single-mode fiber as a sensing mirror is presented. These artificially-controlled backscattering fiber reflectors are used in short linear cavity fiber lasers. In particular, laser emission and sensor application features are analyzed when employing optical tapered fibers, micro-drilled optical fibers and 50Â Î¼m-waist or 100Â Î¼m-waist micro-drilled tapered fibers (MDTF). Single-wavelength laser with an output power level of about 8.2Â dBm and an optical signal-to-noise ratio of 45Â dB were measured when employing a 50Â Î¼m-waist micro-drilled tapered optical fiber. The achieved temperature sensitivities were similar to those of FBGs; however, the strain sensitivity improved more than one order of magnitude in comparison with FBG sensors, attaining slope sensitivities as good as 18.1Â pm/Î¼Îµ when using a 50Â Î¼m-waist MDTF as distributed reflector.
COMPUTERS
electricvehiclesresearch.com

Is it Finally Time for Printed Temperature Sensors?

Think of a temperature sensor - and a traditional glass thermometer, or perhaps a small thermistor would probably spring to mind. However, a new class of temperature sensors is rapidly emerging that offers spatial resolution together with a thin-film format. This new class of temperature sensors is made from a...
ELECTRONICS
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Echolocation sensor mimics bats

Six year-old Toposens of Munich is shipping its Ultrasonic Echolocation Sensor for 3D Collision Avoidance. The industrial grade sensor development kit, called ECHO ONE DK, is based on the company’s 3D ultrasonic technology, which mimics a bat’s echolocation techniques. Unlike existing sensor technologies that can be negatively impacted by lighting...
ELECTRONICS
pv-magazine.com

Laser focus on perovskite film formation

Even as perovskite solar cell edge closer to large-scale commercial production, developing reliable processes for their large-scale processing remains a challenge. Understanding how different processes affect the film formation and structure will be an important in ensuring devices can meet expectations for quality and long-term performance in the field. Observing...
CHEMISTRY
Photonics.com

$4.4M Grant to Build Next-Gen Night-Vision Tech

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Oct. 21, 2021 — Researchers at the University of Arkansas received a $4.4 million award from the U.S. Office of Naval Research to develop the next generation of infrared sensors used in night-vision technology. Three researchers — electronic engineering professor Shui-Qing “Fisher” Yu, Distinguished Professor Greg Salamo, and...
TECHNOLOGY
Design World Network

What sensors are in Spot, the robotic dog?

While it has been over 6 years since the unusual gait of Boston Dynamics’ robotic dog first caught people’s attention and over 2 years since its Spot robot dog went on sale, the robot’s capabilities continue to impress. Besides going up and down stairs, its recent appearance in dance routines could be its best trick yet. Designed for both indoor and outdoor activities, Boston Dynamics explains that its Spot Explorer can be adapted for industrial inspection and surprisingly for entertainment applications as well. That could be the version seen in the online videos.
ELECTRONICS
Photonics.com

Semiconductor Lasers and Optical Amplifiers

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 — The aura™ line of high-power diffraction-limited semiconductor lasers and optical amplifiers from Freedom Photonics achieve 2.5-W, continuous-wave optical power. The first commercial offerings are 1550-nm devices, with its optical power reaching >25% in optoelectronic efficiency and nearly diffraction-limited beam quality. Customization of the...
TECHNOLOGY
Photonics.com

Synthetic Fibers Light the Path for Molecular Motion

NOTTINGHAM, England, Oct. 19, 2021 — Research from the University of Nottingham demonstrated the use of synthetic fibers to drive molecular motion over long distances, fueled by light. The work may open avenues for the use of light as a source of sustainable energy, as well as in photopharmacology. The...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Asymmetric optical cryptosystem for multiple images based on devil's spiral Fresnel lens phase and random spiral transform in gyrator domain

An asymmetric cryptosystem is presented for encrypting multiple images in gyrator transform domains. In the encryption approach, the devil's spiral Fresnel lens variable pure phase mask is first designed for each image band to be encrypted by using devil' mask, random spiral phase and Fresnel mask, respectively. Subsequently, a novel random devil' spiral Fresnel transform in optical gyrator transform is implemented to achieved the intermediate output. Then, the intermediate data is divided into two masks by employing random modulus decomposition in the asymmetric process. Finally, a random permutation matrix is utilized to obtain the ciphertext of the intact algorithm. For the decryption approach, two divided masks (private key and ciphertext) need to be imported into the optical gyrator input plane simultaneously. Some numerical experiments are given to verify the effectiveness and capability of this asymmetric cryptosystem.
SOFTWARE
Photonics.com

Monolithic PIC Platform Combines Efficiency of Light Source, Economy of Scale

HONG KONG, Oct. 21, 2021 — Photonic chip platforms indium phosphide (InP) and silicon (Si) offer distinct advantages for photonic integrated circuits (PICs). To synergize the capabilities of the two platforms, researchers at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) developed a monolithic InP on silicon-on-insulator (SOI) platform that the researchers believe could chart a course for fully integrated Si-based PICs.
ENGINEERING

