Highly Multimode Yb-Doped Gain Fiber

Imaris 9.8 microscopy image analysis software from Oxford Instruments PLC helps users better analyze large-volume microscopy datasets. Object visualization is added on extended sections with raw data, providing new ways of validating detection and editing. Users can now clearly see the precision of the spots and surfaces detection, even in a cluttered data volume with thousands of objects. In neuroscience, neurons can also be presented together with the raw data on the 2D slice view. In addition, the section thickness and orientation can be freely adjusted in any direction in 3D, including oblique orientations.
