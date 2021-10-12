OEM For Your Desired Specs

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BaySpec works with our customers to design and manufacture OEM systems to meet

X-Cite NOVEM LED Illuminator

The X-Cite® NOVEM is a 9-channel LED illuminator for fluorescence microscopy applications. The latest addition to the X-Cite fluorescence illumination product line, this new LED illuminator is ideally suited for challenging imaging applications that require high excitation power and individual wavelength control. The X-Cite NOVEM, available in four different configurations,...
ELECTRONICS
Photonics.com

Bring Your Product to Life

Decades of service in the optics industry have given us a proven track record of innovative and practical problem solving that serves the development needs of a diverse portfolio of life sciences clients. We’ll help you brainstorm the design of your optically-based medical device or diagnostic, or take it all the way — feasibility, breadboard, design and development, alpha/beta prototype, transfer to manufacturing, pilot build, and volume production.
ECONOMY
Photonics.com

Optical Spectrum Analyzer

The AQ6380 optical spectrum analyzer from Yokogawa Test and Measurement Corp. offers precision for researchers developing the next generation of optical communication components. With an optical wavelength resolution of 5 pm, optical signals in close proximity are clearly separated and accurately measured. With the AQ6380, waveforms that were previously not...
ENGINEERING
plasticstoday.com

Chinese OEM Fronts Up with Lightweight Lanxess Solution

Chinese automaker Geely has selected Lanxess as supplier of choice for an innovative front-end carrier (FE) structural component, which will be used in a coming passenger car model. The modern hybrid design goes beyond the traditional square/rectangular form front-end structure. While the lower cooler mounting is in sheet metal, the...
CARS
Robb Report

This Hybrid VTOL Concept Has a Bonkers Diamond-Shaped Wing Design

It’s hard to find a totally original concept in the eVTOL world. Since 2016, some 400 concepts, proposals and designs have been introduced to the world. Most of them are variations on one of a few themes. Only a handful of them will ever be built. All of which makes Craft Aero’s nine-seat, box-wing commuter vehicle stand out. As the video above shows, this thing is different. “The biggest difference is that our VTOL aircraft is designed for regional missions with a sweet-spot range of 100 to 700 miles, and cruise speed of 300 knots [345 mph],” James Dorris, CEO of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
idownloadblog.com

Apple Watch Series 7 tech specs

Today, you can order a brand new Apple Watch Series 7 if you are so inclined. While some initial orders are set to arrive on October 15, it looks like a lot of orders have already been pushed back to late October or early November. Which gives you a bit more time to go over the technical specifications of Apple’s newest smartwatch.
ELECTRONICS
Photonics.com

Continuous Zoom Lenses

Teledyne FLIR has announced six commercially available continuous zoom (CZ) lenses for use with MWIR and LWIR sensors. The optics maximize IR camera performance by optimizing optical prescription to small pixel focal plane arrays. The lens assemblies include algorithms for temperature compensation based on several embedded temperature sensors. Many other available features allow for ease of use, built-in-test, and high-speed data transfer.
ELECTRONICS
Photonics.com

SWIR Cameras

Xenics BV has announced three new models to its line of Bobcat 320 high-performance SWIR cameras with 320×256 resolutions for industrial applications. The Bobcat+ 320 is designed for demanding applications with an option for extension into visible wavelengths. The Bobcat 320 TE0 is an uncooled TECless camera that offers SWIR performance at a low price. The Bobcat 320 WL is an uncooled TECless and windowless camera to minimize the number of optical elements and consequently internal reflections. This camera is ideally suited for applications such as laser beam analysis or wavefront sensing.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

9 Things That Might Be Slowing Down Your Home Wi-Fi Network

Your Wi-Fi is slowing down, but why? With so many wireless devices in our homes now, even little flaws can take a toll on performance. In this guide, we'll take a look at common issues, why your Wi-Fi might be slow, and how to solve them. 1. Too Many Devices...
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

Wi-Fi extenders and boosters to stream, game, and work better

You can work, game, and stream only so well with spotty internet. If your home has thick walls or your office is in the attic, you’re probably no stranger to dropped calls and lagging gameplay. You know your internet needs a little boost, and we’re here to help with this list of great Wi-Fi extenders and boosters.
ELECTRONICS
The Conversation U.S.

Can Facebook’s smart glasses be smart about security and privacy?

Facebook’s smart glasses ambitions are in the news again. The company has launched a worldwide project dubbed Ego4D to research new uses for smart glasses. In September, Facebook unveiled its Ray-Ban Stories glasses, which have two cameras and three microphones built in. The glasses capture audio and video so wearers can record their experiences and interactions. The research project aims to add augmented reality features to smart glasses using artificial intelligence technologies that could provide wearers with a wealth of information, including the ability to get answers to questions like “Where did I leave my keys?” Facebook’s vision also includes...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Price Drop: Save Almost $300 on Samsung’s Newest Folding Phones for a Limited Time

We’ve seen a lot of cool tech gadgets released so far in 2021. Amazon has announced major updates to the Kindle and debuted an entire suite of household robots. Apple just announced new versions of the AirPods and MacBook. The Nintendo Switch OLED is already one of the year’s most in-demand Christmas gifts. But there’s one new tech product we haven’t been able to stop thinking about since it was first released back in August — Samsung’s newest generation of folding phones. No, we’re not talking about the flip phones of yesteryear, but ultra-modern smartphones with flexible, folding screens. We truly...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Best Wi-Fi Range Extenders in 2021: Get rid of dead zones in your home

Wireless connectivity has certainly improved over the years  — but that’s not to say it’s always perfect. Even some of the best Wi-Fi setups have their flaws. However, if you’re resistant to an old-school, yet slightly more reliable, wired setup, there are options to improve your Wi-Fi when your provider fails to give you reliable service. One solution is picking up a Wi-Fi range extender. This is especially useful for people with bigger homes that have a plethora of dead zones or just far too many devices for one lonely Wi-Fi router to handle. If you do opt to purchase a...
RETAIL
dotesports.com

How to check your laptop’s specs

While desktop PCs can be customizable, using a laptop can limit some customization capabilities. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but knowing your laptop’s specs can be useful information, especially if you’re looking to download a game that requires particular specs. Your laptop’s specifications include its processor, RAM, operating system, and the device and product ID. Specs can also include a graphics card if you own a gaming laptop. Here is how to check your laptop’s specs.
COMPUTERS
ScienceAlert

A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
ASTRONOMY
automotive-fleet.com

OEMs Look to Earth Materials in Electrification Race

In early October, two automakers each announced separate strategies to source natural materials in pursuit of a greener fleet future. As BMW Group plans to release 10 million electric vehicles over the next 10 years, it has formulated a plan to secure one needed raw material to produce much-needed battery cells: lithium.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
High Point Enterprise

Driving product innovation for OEMs with IoT strategies

We are at an inflection point for the development and adoption of IoT technology. The proliferation of connected machines, devices, and things is swiftly remodeling the way businesses extract value from data. The growing interconnection is producing massive data volumes that comprise real-time perception, which can help businesses adopt new models, streamline operational tactics, reduce costs and create more groundbreaking services and products.
TECHNOLOGY
Photonics.com

Pluggable Transceivers

FS.com Inc. and Source Photonics Inc. have announced a line of 800-G pluggable transceivers to enable cost-efficient, next-generation 25.6- and 51.2-T datacenter switches. The 2x400G-FR4 QSFP-DD, 2x400G-FR4 OSFP, 800G DR8 QSFP-DD, and 800G DR8 OSFP transceivers provide optical communication technology to satisfy high-bandwidth demand for high-performance and cloud computing applications. The portfolio enables the performance and power consumption required by higher density data center interconnections.
ELECTRONICS
TheConversationAU

Facebook wants AI to find your keys and understand your conversations

Facebook has announced a research project that aims to push the “frontier of first-person perception”, and in the process help you remember where your left your keys. The Ego4D project provides a huge collection of first-person video and related data, plus a set of challenges for researchers to teach computers to understand the data and gather useful information from it. In September, the social media giant launched a line of “smart glasses” called Ray-Ban Stories, which carry a digital camera and other features. Much like the Google Glass project, which met mixed reviews in 2013, this one has prompted complaints of...
SOFTWARE

