CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Two USD students find joy in building collections

By Alle Anduaga
Volante
 10 days ago

Gavin Paller, sophomore innovation and entrepreneurship major, and Cheyenne Nikolaus, junior music education major, are both students at USD who collect random things for their personal enjoyment. Paller said he has been collecting Hot Wheels practically since birth. “I never got bored of it, and then a few times

volanteonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
newmanu.edu

Student Trish Lam finds joy in the art of archery

In addition to their academic and extracurricular interests, many students have incredible hobbies which are entirely different from their studies. Trang “Trish” Lam, for instance, is a pre-med student in her senior year who’s also familiar with the bow and arrow. Though Lam enjoys plenty of outdoor activities, such as...
WICHITA, KS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Highlands parent collecting coats to help students in need

Highlands parent Christina Faltot was looking for a way to “do good during the bad.”. “In the midst of 2020, I was personally lost in the negativity of our world. Between isolation and division of covid and a very divided community over the election, I just wanted something to throw myself into that was completely positive,” said Faltot, of Harrison. “I needed something to fill my spirit.”
BRACKENRIDGE, PA
Mercury News

How to Find Joy in This Crazy World, According to Dr. Neeta Bhushan

With the current state of the world, filled with gloom, doom, and uncertainty, finding joy and fulfillment has become essential to give life meaning. The pandemic has certainly disrupted human life, but the world still has to soldier on. Fulfillment and joy have become the only solace to embracing the solid mental strength needed to push and carry on in life.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Anime Series#Collectibles#Music Education#Japanese#Hot Wheels
bcsdschools.net

BIS students build confidence in art

As she started her lesson for the day, Berkeley Intermediate art teacher Carolyn Mullinax invited a class of fifth-graders to gather around one of the classroom tables so she could demonstrate the day’s activity. Mullinax reminded her students that their work needed to be “precise, accurate and consistent” – which...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Finding autumn joy in a granddaughter’s phone call

I want to talk about the leaves,” my 5-year-old granddaughter announced during a surprise phone call last weekend. Maybe she knew I love talking about leaves in October, the newly fallen yellow, orange and red ones, and the crispy ones that have aged and darkened to copper and wine-black. But an ode to autumn wasn’t on Sammy’s list of conversational topics that day. She wanted to know when she, her older sister and two older brothers would be jumping into the leaves at our house. A few years before Sammy was born, my husband, Lee, stood in the middle of our yard and considered the carpet of maple and oak leaves that would need raking soon. The grandkids would love this, he said. We could have everybody come over and then turn the kids loose. He and our son-in-law raked two tall, rounded heaps of leaves, one below the full-branched maple tree in our side yard and the other under the grand, burgundy-leafed maple in the front yard. Mountains of leaves, I thought as we gathered the gang for what became our family’s first annual Leaf Mountain Day.
LIFESTYLE
ctpublic.org

The joy of collecting barf bags, miniature chairs, and bricks

What do barf bags, tiny chairs, and bricks all have in common?. They’re all uncommon collections belonging to extraordinary collectors. Subscribe to Audacious for early access and bonus features!. Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, and email. GUESTS:. Steve Silberberg of Hull, Massachusetts has collected over 3,000 barf bags over...
LIFESTYLE
fox13news.com

The psychology of collecting: Why items bring us joy

TAMPA, Fla. - Mary Schrader is most at home among her collection; 2,500 Hummel figurines, all hand-painted, fragile, and filled with nostalgia. "It just reminds you of when you were a kid," Schrader said. Alan's collection is just as colorful once he takes them out of their boxes. "Child me...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
cincinnatimagazine.com

Niecy Aryetey Finds Joy in Fashion

OCCUPATION: Full-time pharmacy student at University of Cincinnati, intern at Good Samaritan Hospital. Fashion goes way back—probably 6, 7 years [old]. It started with seeing my mom get dressed up for church, for different functions. I grew up in Ghana, and I moved to the United States about 16 years ago. I’d see my aunts in these beautiful African fabrics. If you’re Ghanian, fashion is something you’d automatically get interested in because of our rich culture. You couldn’t escape from it. [Growing up in Ghana] influenced the colors I put on. I wear color year-round. I don’t go through a season of, OK, this is winter so we have to do cooler tones. Even the fabrics I choose—there’s a big influence with that.
CINCINNATI, OH
98.1 The Hawk

What Does A Blue Halloween Candy Bucket Mean?

One of the things that I LOVE about Halloween is taking my daughter, Tara around town for trick-or-treating. We really love going to Poplar Hill Estates where the "really big" candy is. She's old enough to drive herself so I think it's awesome that she still wants me to be her "Uber" driver on October 30th.
LIFESTYLE
Motherhood Unfolding

Finding A Balance as a Mom of Two

Hey Mama, I am sharing my story of how I found my balance as a mama of two. This transition was tougher than I expected but I managed a rhythm and I know you will too. Read on for tips and advice to find you balance too.
wabi.tv

Family finds joy, connection by decorating Brewer man’s grave

KENDUSKEAG, Maine (WABI) - Brewer’s Branden Look loved spending holidays with his family. After he passed away in 2013, they wanted to make sure he was still included in their celebrations. “This is a happy place. It’s always been happy. It’s what we do, right?” said Pammy Emerson, Branden’s mother.
BREWER, ME
Washington Post

Carolyn Hax: How to reject the advances of a recently widowed old friend?

Dear Carolyn: Recently, an old college friend lost his wife to cancer. He now says he wants us to be together, but I’m not interested. I’ve tried to deflect his advances to be nice, but he’s very persistent. I know he’s still hurting from his wife’s passing and feels alone raising three young kids, so I want to be kind in my rejection. What do I say? How does one reject or break up with a perfectly good person without being hurtful, with compassion and kindness?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Literary Hub

On Escaping the Madness of the World at Large and Finding Joy in Literature

Whether your day needs a little pick-me-up, or you need a serious escape from the madness of the world at large, these five books are guaranteed to be a boon to the spirit. Each is unique (I like to think they’re all about forward momentum) but the connection is the action within the pages, whether observing the world around you, offering friendly advice just at the right time, solving a mystery (both inside and out), or watching a legend celebrating the “song of life.” There’s a fine line between reminiscence and discovery—a notion highlighted in my own book, Little Pieces of Hope: Happy-Making Things in a Difficult World, which features over 3,000 items that spark joy—so if you haven’t read before or visited these titles in a while, may these five brighten the day or lighten the load.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
East Bay Times

Foraging, gardening, joy — how two Black plant influencers use their platforms

Black history often focuses on the pain and suffering of Black people, from chattel slavery to modern-day police brutality. But look closely and you’ll find hope, community and an existence that extends beyond marginalization, particularly when it comes to plants. We spoke with two celebrated plant influencers — Alexis Nikole...
GARDENING
Courier-Express

Glendale student builds custom fly fishing reel

Glendale High School engineering design technology student Donald Dove, 18, of Coalport built a magnetic fly fishing reel from scratch using computers and a 3-D printer. He made the fly fishing reel for his school project at the Greater Altoona Career and Technology Center. “I love being outside and I...
COALPORT, PA
Harper's Bazaar

Charles Harbison’s Collection With Banana Republic Channels a Legacy of Joy

Many would argue whether or not style is hereditary. But designer Charles Harbison is clear about where his love for clothes originates. Citing the matriarchs in his family as the spark that ignited an inevitable flame for fashion, the North Carolina native creates elevated essentials that are meant to stand out. Now, one four-year hiatus and a comeback collection later, he’s teamed up with Banana Republic to create a line of everyday pieces as an homage to those who influenced him most.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
KTAL

High school student builds wheelchairs for disabled animals

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (KTAL/KMSS) – A high school student is donating priceless gifts to those in her community and around the world. This eleventh grader is spending her free time building wheelchairs. Shaine Kilyun’s heart belongs to animals. “I have two cats, a dog, a turtle, and a guinea pig. I...
ADVOCACY
98.1 KHAK

Two Local Nonprofits Begin Holiday Donation Collections

As more folks may be getting excited and prepared as they thankfully gather for a holiday season much different from last year's which was marred by the pandemic, many in the community remain in need of company and a good meal to enjoy this Thanksgiving and others could use a hand in making Christmas special for their families.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Shorthorn

Mastering time management builds good habits for students

During the pandemic, journalism junior Lyndsey DeWitt worked 40 hours a week between two jobs and attended school full-time. She was able to set aside time to study and do homework before going to work. However, she described her time management skills as “not that great” going into the new...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy