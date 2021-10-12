Too Cute to Spook Costume Contest

The top pet costumes in Massachusetts include a bee, a hot dog and a shark, PetSmart said, as it launches a virtual costume contest for pets and pet parents to celebrate. To find which pets have the best looks, PetSmart is hosting its #WickedFunContest with prizes of $100, $250 or $500 PetSmart gift cards awarded to the best costumes. In order to enter, people simply need to post a photo of their pet dressed up in their costume, tagging and following @PetSmart. Entries must also include the hashtag #WickedFunContest and include a category hashtag of #SpookyScene, #BestBoos or #CutestCreature.
