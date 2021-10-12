Too Cute to Spook Costume Contest

What are you dressing up as for Halloween? But more importantly, what is your dog going as this Halloween? If you and your furry friend were to team up for your costumes, the pop-culture possibilities are almost endless. If you have a labrador, you could get a blond pageboy wig and a prosthetic nose and go as Owen Wilson and his co-star from "Marley and Me." If you're a collie person, grab a wooden bucket and a rope and go as Lassie and Timmy, fresh from his latest well rescue. Charlie Brown and Snoopy, Cruella de Ville and a dalmatian, the Grinch and Max ... the list goes on.

