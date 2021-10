Kim Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live over the weekend and is getting a ton of praise—especially for her opening monologue where she roasted herself and her family. While my personal fave joke of the night was Kim saying she's the inspiration behind her sister's plastic surgery, so also took aim at her ex-husband Kanye West, saying “So when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to one thing–his personality. I know it sounds mean, but people keep telling me that comedy comes from truth. And if there’s one thing that I always strive to be, it’s genuine.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO