High-Resolution Fiber Tester

Cover picture for the articleThe OBR 6200 delivers the world’s highest-resolution optical reflectometer measurements in a

techxplore.com

Light Field Lab debuts SolidLight – a high resolution holographic display

A team of engineers at Silicon Valley startup Light Field Lab is debuting its new high-resolution holographic display, SolidLight. In its announcement, officials with the company claim that it is "the highest-resolution holographic display platform ever designed." The company has also invited members of the media to view the new platform in person.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Optical Fiber USB Extenders

The 'OPTICHUB' USB-C optic fiber hub extender is a zero-compression or latency aftermarket solution for users in need of a better way to transmit connections over longer distances. Suited for both professional and personal spaces, the device can be used for handling both data and image transmissions, and is suited for 4K at 60fps as well as 10Gbps transfer speeds. The system works with the transmitter and the receiver to eliminate the need to extend long cables in order to access the source.
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

Light-sheet microscopy at high resolution

An improved light-sheet microscope images live cells at sub-100-nm axial resolution. New light microscopy techniques designed to improve spatial resolution are often less widely applicable than anticipated because of increased phototoxicity in living samples. Writing in Nature Biotechnology, Cao et al.1 report a technology that greatly increases the resolution of light-sheet microscopy without sacrificing its low phototoxicity and high sensitivity. The method, called three-dimensional interferometric lattice light-sheet (3D-iLLS) imaging, improves axial resolution through the coherent use of two detection objectives and structured illumination with optical lattices. The authors demonstrate live cell imaging with sub-100-nm axial resolution in a light-sheet format and single-molecule localization microscopy with sub-10-nm axial precision.
SCIENCE
Photonics.com

Core Fibers

The Optran® UV NCC Ultraviolet Non-Circular Core Fibers and Optran® WF NCC Water-Free Non-Circular Core Fibers from Armadillo SIA operate from the 190- to 1200-nm and 300- to 2400-nm spectral ranges, respectively. The Optran UV/WF NCC's silica cladding is circular to accommodate most standard fiber cable connectors. For improved packing...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Photonics.com

Highly Multimode Yb-Doped Gain Fiber

Coractive’s highly multimode Yb-doped gain fiber paves the way for the design of the next generation of singlecavity high-power fiber lasers beyond 4 kW. It allows the mitigation of the linear effects responsible for power scaling limitations. In addition, the use of a phosphosilicate glass matrix as a laser gain medium ensures low-photodarkening and reliable performances.
ENGINEERING
FUJI LOVE

The Incredible Resolution of the GFX100S

This month, I wanted to take a step back from my recent educational pieces and go back to the essence of the word FujiLove with a discussion about the GFX100S. This will not be a review and it will not be a dissection of the camera. This will roughly equate to me gushing praise for what is an absolutely outstanding piece of imaging equipment. This will be FujiLove in full swing.
ELECTRONICS
Photonics.com

Optical Spectrum Analyzer

The AQ6380 optical spectrum analyzer from Yokogawa Test and Measurement Corp. offers precision for researchers developing the next generation of optical communication components. With an optical wavelength resolution of 5 pm, optical signals in close proximity are clearly separated and accurately measured. With the AQ6380, waveforms that were previously not...
ENGINEERING
Photonics.com

X-Cite NOVEM LED Illuminator

The X-Cite® NOVEM is a 9-channel LED illuminator for fluorescence microscopy applications. The latest addition to the X-Cite fluorescence illumination product line, this new LED illuminator is ideally suited for challenging imaging applications that require high excitation power and individual wavelength control. The X-Cite NOVEM, available in four different configurations,...
ELECTRONICS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Photonics.com

Pluggable Transceivers

FS.com Inc. and Source Photonics Inc. have announced a line of 800-G pluggable transceivers to enable cost-efficient, next-generation 25.6- and 51.2-T datacenter switches. The 2x400G-FR4 QSFP-DD, 2x400G-FR4 OSFP, 800G DR8 QSFP-DD, and 800G DR8 OSFP transceivers provide optical communication technology to satisfy high-bandwidth demand for high-performance and cloud computing applications. The portfolio enables the performance and power consumption required by higher density data center interconnections.
ELECTRONICS
Houston Chronicle

U.S. propane market headed for 'armageddon' this winter, IHS says

U.S. propane prices are so high and supplies so scarce that the market appears headed for “armageddon” during the depths of winter, according to research firm IHS Markit Ltd. Stockpiles of the key heating fuel and manufacturing feedstock in the world’s biggest economy probably have already topped out for the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Gate City

Fiber optics line progress

A lot of people driving and walking around Warsaw may be seeing utility flags lining streets and ditches of late. Residents may have also seen a lot of equipment and trucks parked in various spots around town and not known why. McDonough Telephone Company (MTC) has begun work to install fiber optic internet lines in the city and this is a tremendous undertaking to bring broadband and upgraded internet access to the area.
WARSAW, MO
bostonnews.net

Fiber Optics Gyroscope Remains Highly Sought-After for Military and Defense Applications; Global Demand to Surge at 8.3% through 2031

The Future Market Insights (FMI) survey on the fiber optic gyroscope market identifies impressive growth opportunities amid rising sales of autonomous vehicles. The report also highlights focus on innovation as key growth strategy adopted by leading fiber optic gyroscope producers. The global Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market demand outlook remains positive,...
MARKETS
comptia.org

Your Next Move: Web App Penetration Tester

This article is part of an IT Career News series called Your Next Move. These articles take an inside look at the roles related to CompTIA certifications. Each article will include the responsibilities, qualifications, related job titles and salary range for the role. As you consider the next move in your IT career, check back with CompTIA to learn more about your job prospects and how to get there.
INTERNET
Nature.com

Highly efficient mode-locked and Q-switched Er-doped fiber lasers using a gold nanorod saturable absorber

Mode-locked and Q-switched pulsed fiber laser sources with wavelengths of 1.55Â Î¼m are widely used in various fields. Gold nanorods (GNRs) have been applied in biomedicine and optics owing to their biocompatibility, easy fabrication, and unique optical properties. This paper presents the analysis of a saturable absorber based on a colloidal gold nanorod (GNR) thin film for dual-function passively mode-locked and Q-switched 1.55-Î¼m fiber lasers. The colloidal GNR thin film possesses superior properties such as a wide operating wavelength range, large nonlinear absorption coefficient, and a picosecond-order recovery time. Its modulation depth and saturation intensity at 1.55Â Î¼m are 7.8% and 6.55Â MW/cm2, respectively. Passive mode-locked or Q-switched laser operation is achieved by changing the number of GNR thin-film layers. The advantages of these high-quality GNRs in mode-locked and Q-switched fiber lasers with record-high slope efficiency are verified by conducting comprehensive material and laser dynamic analyses. The self-starting mode-locked fiber laser with an efficiency as high as 24.91% and passively Q-switched fiber laser with the maximum energy of 0.403Â Î¼J are successfully demonstrated. This paper presents the novel demonstration of reconfigurable mode-locked and Q-switched all-fiber lasers by incorporating colloidal GNR thin films.
SCIENCE
ecbpublishing.com

Fiber-optic cable installed

If you’ve been wondering about the construction activity on the south side of U.S. 90 just west of town, Comcast/Xfinity is reportedly installing fiber-optic cable for faster and more reliable Internet connections. Commissioner Betsy Barfield informed the commission of the ongoing work at the most recent board meeting on Thursday,...
MONTICELLO, FL
Popular Mechanics

Apply to Become a Field Tester

Pop Mech’s field testers are often the first people to try new products—cordless drills, headlamps, leaf blowers, and more—and your feedback might even show up in our trusted product reviews or in our magazine, along with expert evaluations from Pop Mech’s Test Team. Apply for product testing opportunities by filling...
JOBS
Photonics.com

Continuous Zoom Lenses

Teledyne FLIR has announced six commercially available continuous zoom (CZ) lenses for use with MWIR and LWIR sensors. The optics maximize IR camera performance by optimizing optical prescription to small pixel focal plane arrays. The lens assemblies include algorithms for temperature compensation based on several embedded temperature sensors. Many other available features allow for ease of use, built-in-test, and high-speed data transfer.
ELECTRONICS
AllOutdoor.com

POTD: Unique Flintlock V-Spring Black Powder Tester

Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! So, this is a new discovery for me. Here we have a powder tester made to test batches of black powder. This most likely was made in a time where black powder was still prominent. The way powder testers work is that it is basically a gun loaded with a charge of black powder and no projectile. When fired (in this case) the cup at the front of the muzzle is forced forward a certain measurable amount. This amount indicates how much bang a batch of powder has and if it is within specification for what that company was trying to achieve.
VISUAL ART
theworkathomewoman.com

How to Make Money as a Product Tester

Did you know that you can get paid to test out products? You don’t have to be an influencer or have tons of followers on social media, either. Product testing is a real way to make money from home. Becoming a product tester is easy since most companies are willing to reward people for trying out their products and services in exchange for honest feedback.
ECONOMY

