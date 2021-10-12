CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Quick Turn Optical Prototypes

By Editors' Picks
Photonics.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaCroix Precision Optics is a customer-driven, world-class manufacturer of custom precision optics. As the

www.photonics.com

Comments / 0

Related
mashed.com

The Untold Truth Of Grocery Outlet

While it may not have the cult cachet of Trader Joe's or Aldi, Grocery Outlet boasts its own unique allure of low prices and hidden gems. If you're after affordable groceries and big savings on brand name items — and are willing to be flexible when it comes to your shopping list — Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, as it's officially known, is a great place to stop.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Reuters

Trump deal delivers $420 mln windfall for wondering dealmaker

Oct 21 (Reuters) - A merger with former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture has delivered a potential windfall of $420 million for a former finance executive who has been trying for a decade to reinvent himself as a serial dealmaker. Benessere Capital CEO Patrick Orlando's stake in...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prototypes#Lacroix Precision Optics
dailyhodl.com

Little-Known Altcoin Erupts After Sudden Listing From Crypto Giant Coinbase

A little-known altcoin is in the midst of a meteoric price rally after gaining support from crypto exchange leader Coinbase. In a new blog post, the company announced that it will launch support for Assemble Protocol (ASM) on Coinbase Pro. The move sent the low-cap coin’s price skyrocketing 217% from...
RETAIL
Business Insider

Toiletries like toothpaste, face wash, and razors are the next victims of inflation as the supply chain crisis slams the retail industry

Consumers can now add toothpaste and face wash to the rapidly growing list of household products expected to get more expensive in the coming weeks. Procter & Gamble announced plans to hike up prices on a number of common toiletries, including grooming, skin care, and oral care products, due to the cost of inflation. The bump is a result of several factors tied to the ongoing supply chain crisis roiling the retail industry, including increased material costs for ingredients like resins and chemicals, as well as the skyrocketing prices of freight and transportation.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Blogger Discovers ‘Weird’ Detail on Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest Account

Internet sleuths have come out of the woodwork in the Gabby Petito case. Blogger Shaynah Dodge is one of them. Minnesota blogger Shaynah Dodge has been closely documenting Gabby Petito’s on her blog page with a little over 77,000 followers. Recently, she dissected Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest page and uncovered a few things that she deems as suspicious. However, there’s an account linked to his mother, Roberta Laundrie, and Gabby Petito linked to his.
PETS
MarketWatch

American Airlines stock rises after a narrower-than-expected loss, as revenue nearly tripled

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. rose 0.8% in premarket trading Thursday, after the air carrier reported a narrower-than-expected third-quarter loss on revenue that nearly tripled, while load factor came up short. The air carrier swung to net income of $169 million, or 25 cents a share, from a loss of $2.40 billion, or $4.71 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, which would include benefits from government payroll support programs, the adjusted per-share loss came to 99 cents, beating the FactSet loss consensus of $1.04. Total revenue grew 182.7% to $8.97 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $8.92 billion, as passenger revenue jumped 213.3% to $7.96 billion. Load factor improved to 78.7% from 58.9% but missed the FactSet consensus of 80.9%. The company said it ended the quarter with about $18 billion of available liquidity. The company said it expects fourth-quarter revenue to be down about 20% from the same period in 2019, while the current FactSet revenue consensus of $9.30 billion implies a 17.8% decline. The stock has dropped 8.8% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the U.S. Global Jets ETF has slipped 1.8% and the S&P 500 has gained 4.1%.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Macy's e-commerce business could have an enterprise value of $11.5 billion, Cowen says

Macy's Inc.'s e-commerce platform could have an enterprise value of $11.5 billion, according to estimates from Cowen analysts. Macy's is facing a showdown with activist investors Jana Partners LLC, according to The Wall Street Journal, who are encouraging the department store retailer to separate its e-commerce from its bricks-and-mortar business. Cowen analysts say that, with an $11.5 billion enterprise value, Macy's e-commerce unit could be worth as much as $40 per share. Macy's stock will open Thursday at $26.35. "We believe a spinoff could be possible, and management and the board have and are analyzing this possibility along with other value generating initiatives," said Cowen analysts. "However, we acknowledge that there have not been many successful long-term proof points, and there are significant risks to destabilizing the business and slowing momentum." Cowen rates Macy's stock outperform with a $32 price target, up from $27. Macy's shares have rallied 134.2% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 20.8% for the period.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Beverage Maker Vita Coco Goes Public on Nasdaq

Coconut water company Vita Coco officially made its debut on Nasdaq as a publicly-traded company on Thursday. Mike Kirban, co-CEO and co-founder, joined Cheddar to discuss the IPO and how he got the business off the ground, eventually turning it into the nation's leading coconut water brand. "Vita Coco itself is one of the fastest-growing beverages in the beverage aisle today, and it's becoming a household staple across the U.S., Europe, and even China," he said.
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

What Digital Disruptors Can Teach Legacy Brands About D2C

Considering how ubiquitous Amazon has become to online shopping, it’s rather refreshing when a brand comes along that isn’t affiliated with the mega marketplace. Or any other marketplace or retail middleman, for that matter. Direct to consumer (D2C) brands have been experiencing strong growth, especially during a period of extraordinary retail challenges. The path taken by successful digital disruptors can provide a roadmap for legacy brands looking to increase their ecommerce game. In the U.S., D2C ecommerce sales are expected to increase 128 percent from $76.6 billion in 2019 to $175 billion by 2023, according to eMarketer. During the same period,...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy