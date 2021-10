For women battling cancer, losing their hair can be traumatic but thanks to one Central New Yorker, there’s a treatment that can help. When Central New York native Liz Formoza was re-diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016, her greatest concern was keeping things normal for her family. Her quest to make that happen lead her to something called “scalp cooling,” which is a treatment to prevent chemotherapy-induced hair loss.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO