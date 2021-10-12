OPA 6 Dynamic Beam Laser

The 771 NIR2 Laser Spectrum Analyzer from Bristol Instruments Inc. supports the spectral analysis of IR lasers, with the added benefit of fiber-optic input. Using interferometer technology with fast Fourier transform analysis of the original 771 Series, the device is ideal for scientists and engineers who need to characterize the spectral properties of their continuous wave lasers that operate from 1.0 to 2.6 μm. The 771 NIR2 provides spectral resolution up to 2 GHz and measures wavelength to an accuracy as high as ± 0.0002 nm. Additionally, the 771 NIR2’s convenient pre-aligned fiber-optic input ensures optimal alignment of the laser under test, allowing it to be placed in an out of the way location to conserve valuable optical bench space.

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO