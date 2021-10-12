CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OPA 6 Dynamic Beam Laser

Photonics.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe OPA 6 offers a high-power, single-mode, CW dynamic beam laser based on Coherent

www.photonics.com

tvtechnology.com

BEAM Dynamics Unveils BeamON Product Intelligence Platform

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.—BEAM Dynamics has introduced BeamON, a product intelligence platform that allows broadcasters to get a comprehensive overview of technology being used across studios, control rooms, ENG and IT infrastructure. BeamOn helps engineers manage thousands of unique pieces of production equipment, whether that entails product logistics, software and firmware updates...
TECHNOLOGY
Photonics.com

Energy Sensor for Femto Lasers

BLINK High Speed is the latest LaserPoint achievement specifically developed to measure ultrafast lasers with pulse duration down to femtoseconds. BLINK HS allows measuring the energy of each pulse emitted by laser sources with repetition rates up to 1 MHz, pulse durations down to fs, and average power up to 20 W, with a broadband operation from UV to CO2.
SCIENCE
Photonics.com

Semiconductor Lasers and Optical Amplifiers

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 — The aura™ line of high-power diffraction-limited semiconductor lasers and optical amplifiers from Freedom Photonics achieve 2.5-W, continuous-wave optical power. The first commercial offerings are 1550-nm devices, with its optical power reaching >25% in optoelectronic efficiency and nearly diffraction-limited beam quality. Customization of the...
TECHNOLOGY
Photonics.com

Power Meter for Blue/Green Lasers

In the automotive industry, heat conduction welding with blue and green lasers is increasingly the first choice for battery welding and connecting small copper parts in electrical components. The Ophir Helios Plus power meter measures high power industrial lasers of up to 12 kW and, for increased flexibility, provides an expanded choice of wavelengths: 450-550 nm (blue/green) and 900-1100 nm (infrared). The Helios Plus power meter is compact, requires no water cooling, and provides a high damage threshold. PROFINET, Ethernet/IP, and RS232 communication options make it easy to integrate into manufacturing networks. Once integrated into the production control system, fully automated measurements can be made.
ELECTRONICS
thefabricator.com

Ventis 3015 AJ fiber laser from Amada equipped with locus beam control

Amada America offers the Ventis 3015 AJ, a 4-kW fiber laser cutting machine equipped with locus beam control (LBC) technology. This beam-forming technology controls kerf width for optimal efficiency based on the material type and thickness being processed, making it possible to cut at higher speeds and raise quality to improve productivity, the company states. It can freely manipulate the laser beam to create an infinite number of locus patterns.
ELECTRONICS
Photonics.com

Using Dynamic Beam Lasers to Redefine Flexibility in Material Processing

Dynamic Beam Lasers are Coherent Beam Combined Fiber Lasers which enable new parameters for welding, drilling, metal additive manufacturing, and surface treatment. Dynamic Beam Lasers provide improved control of weld parameters, keyhole stability, and weld spatter, enabling manufacturers to create more complex shapes, with potential for improving welding feed rates and additive manufacturing speeds. The technology is an enabler for modern manufacturers confronting technological challenges such as increased demand for faster processes and use of new materials.
ENGINEERING
Photonics.com

Laser Spectrum Analyzer

The 771 NIR2 Laser Spectrum Analyzer from Bristol Instruments Inc. supports the spectral analysis of IR lasers, with the added benefit of fiber-optic input. Using interferometer technology with fast Fourier transform analysis of the original 771 Series, the device is ideal for scientists and engineers who need to characterize the spectral properties of their continuous wave lasers that operate from 1.0 to 2.6 μm. The 771 NIR2 provides spectral resolution up to 2 GHz and measures wavelength to an accuracy as high as ± 0.0002 nm. Additionally, the 771 NIR2’s convenient pre-aligned fiber-optic input ensures optimal alignment of the laser under test, allowing it to be placed in an out of the way location to conserve valuable optical bench space.
ELECTRONICS
Photonics.com

DFB Lasers for Industrial Gas Sensing

Based in Dublin, Ireland, Eblana Photonics manufactures a wide range of single frequency DFB laser diodes, Fabry–Pérot (FP) laser diodes, superluminescent diodes (SLDs), and other optical sources which are specifically designed for optimum performance in optical sensing, lidar, and telecoms applications. For sensitive detection of O2 in process and combustion applications, the EP760-0-DM Series laser is the ideal solution.
ENGINEERING
