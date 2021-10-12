CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miniature NIR Spectrometer

Cover picture for the articleThis miniature NIR spectrometer is only the size of a deck of cards. With

X-Cite NOVEM LED Illuminator

The X-Cite® NOVEM is a 9-channel LED illuminator for fluorescence microscopy applications. The latest addition to the X-Cite fluorescence illumination product line, this new LED illuminator is ideally suited for challenging imaging applications that require high excitation power and individual wavelength control. The X-Cite NOVEM, available in four different configurations,...
SWIR Cameras

Xenics BV has announced three new models to its line of Bobcat 320 high-performance SWIR cameras with 320×256 resolutions for industrial applications. The Bobcat+ 320 is designed for demanding applications with an option for extension into visible wavelengths. The Bobcat 320 TE0 is an uncooled TECless camera that offers SWIR performance at a low price. The Bobcat 320 WL is an uncooled TECless and windowless camera to minimize the number of optical elements and consequently internal reflections. This camera is ideally suited for applications such as laser beam analysis or wavefront sensing.
Miniaturization of mechanical actuators in skin-integrated electronics for haptic interfaces

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 85 (2021) Cite this article. Skin-integrated electronics, also known as electronic skin (e-skin), are rapidly developing and are gradually being adopted in biomedical fields as well as in our daily lives. E-skin capable of providing sensitive and high-resolution tactile sensations and haptic feedback to the human body would open a new e-skin paradigm for closed-loop human"“machine interfaces. Here, we report a class of materials and mechanical designs for the miniaturization of mechanical actuators and strategies for their integration into thin, soft e-skin for haptic interfaces. The mechanical actuators exhibit small dimensions of 5"‰mm diameter and 1.45"‰mm thickness and work in an electromagnetically driven vibrotactile mode with resonance frequency overlapping the most sensitive frequency of human skin. Nine mini actuators can be integrated simultaneously in a small area of 2"‰cm Ã— 2"‰cm to form a 3"‰Ã—"‰3 haptic feedback array, which is small and compact enough to mount on a thumb tip. Furthermore, the thin, soft haptic interface exhibits good mechanical properties that work properly during stretching, bending, and twisting and therefore can conformally fit onto various parts of the human body to afford programmable tactile enhancement and Braille recognition with an accuracy rate over 85%.
TikTok star is shocked to discover Amazon has more than 3,000 recordings of her stored from her Echo speakers, as well as a list of her contacts and her LOCATION

A TikTok star was left shocked, after discovering Amazon had more than 3,000 recordings of her voice from an Echo speaker, including her location and contacts. The data privacy campaigner, who goes by the username @my.data.not.yours, asked Amazon to send all data it has on her, including from smart speakers.
How to Unlock Android Phones Easily without Passcode

Smartphones these days come with plenty of on-screen log-in methods, and the lock screen is your most important line of defense against any unintended intrusion. There can be moments where you happen to forget a phone’s password/lock pattern, and that’s a precarious situation, to say the least. Another instance could...
Apple Watch Series 6 is a steal at Amazon today — but hurry!

If you’re always on the lookout for Apple deals, now’s not the time to relax as retailers are rolling out discounts after Apple’s California Streaming event that unveiled the iPhone 13, 9th-generation iPad, 6th-generation iPad Mini, and Apple Watch Series 7. For shoppers who have been waiting for smartwatch deals, you might want to spring for Apple Watch deals, which include Amazon’s $70 price cut for the GPS, 40mm version of the Apple Watch Series 6, making it more affordable at just $329 compared to its original price of $399.
9 Things That Might Be Slowing Down Your Home Wi-Fi Network

Your Wi-Fi is slowing down, but why? With so many wireless devices in our homes now, even little flaws can take a toll on performance. In this guide, we'll take a look at common issues, why your Wi-Fi might be slow, and how to solve them. 1. Too Many Devices...
Wi-Fi extenders and boosters to stream, game, and work better

You can work, game, and stream only so well with spotty internet. If your home has thick walls or your office is in the attic, you’re probably no stranger to dropped calls and lagging gameplay. You know your internet needs a little boost, and we’re here to help with this list of great Wi-Fi extenders and boosters.
Price Drop: Save Almost $300 on Samsung’s Newest Folding Phones for a Limited Time

We’ve seen a lot of cool tech gadgets released so far in 2021. Amazon has announced major updates to the Kindle and debuted an entire suite of household robots. Apple just announced new versions of the AirPods and MacBook. The Nintendo Switch OLED is already one of the year’s most in-demand Christmas gifts. But there’s one new tech product we haven’t been able to stop thinking about since it was first released back in August — Samsung’s newest generation of folding phones. No, we’re not talking about the flip phones of yesteryear, but ultra-modern smartphones with flexible, folding screens. We truly...
Microvolume Spectrophotometer

The NanoDrop Eight UV-Vis Microvolume Spectrophotometer from Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. allows molecular biologists to measure the concentrations and purity of their biological samples, identify and correct for contaminants, and differentiate between DNA and RNA. The device simultaneously evaluates eight samples in 20 s or less, enabling academic and industrial...
Apple kept one of the best new iPhone 13 Pro Max features a secret

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Rumors claimed that every iPhone 13 model would feature a larger battery. The new handsets would be slightly thicker, which would help Apple increase the battery capacity. The rumors turned out to be accurate. From mini to Pro Max, every iPhone 13 model has a larger battery pack than its predecessor. Also, they’re all 0.25mm thicker than their iPhone 12 predecessors. The reviews that followed proved all iPhone 13 models feature remarkable battery life, especially the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Real-life tests...
This Hybrid VTOL Concept Has a Bonkers Diamond-Shaped Wing Design

It’s hard to find a totally original concept in the eVTOL world. Since 2016, some 400 concepts, proposals and designs have been introduced to the world. Most of them are variations on one of a few themes. Only a handful of them will ever be built. All of which makes Craft Aero’s nine-seat, box-wing commuter vehicle stand out. As the video above shows, this thing is different. “The biggest difference is that our VTOL aircraft is designed for regional missions with a sweet-spot range of 100 to 700 miles, and cruise speed of 300 knots [345 mph],” James Dorris, CEO of...
Best Wi-Fi Range Extenders in 2021: Get rid of dead zones in your home

Wireless connectivity has certainly improved over the years  — but that’s not to say it’s always perfect. Even some of the best Wi-Fi setups have their flaws. However, if you’re resistant to an old-school, yet slightly more reliable, wired setup, there are options to improve your Wi-Fi when your provider fails to give you reliable service. One solution is picking up a Wi-Fi range extender. This is especially useful for people with bigger homes that have a plethora of dead zones or just far too many devices for one lonely Wi-Fi router to handle. If you do opt to purchase a...
Can Facebook’s smart glasses be smart about security and privacy?

Facebook’s smart glasses ambitions are in the news again. The company has launched a worldwide project dubbed Ego4D to research new uses for smart glasses. In September, Facebook unveiled its Ray-Ban Stories glasses, which have two cameras and three microphones built in. The glasses capture audio and video so wearers can record their experiences and interactions. The research project aims to add augmented reality features to smart glasses using artificial intelligence technologies that could provide wearers with a wealth of information, including the ability to get answers to questions like “Where did I leave my keys?” Facebook’s vision also includes...
ONANOFF Fokus distraction-eliminating headphones give you full bass and enhance speech

Get great audio for music and calls with the ONANOFF Fokus distraction-eliminating headphones. These stylish headphones provide two great listening modes. First, the Music Mode lets users enjoy a premium audio experience with dynamic bass. Then, the FokusMode makes spoken audio more comprehensible. This mode also removes background noise and makes it easier to concentrate. So these headphones are great for teaching or taking classes online, calls, learning languages, and more. Additionally, the FokusMode built-in premium microphone helps you sound great too. What’s more, with the Call & Track Control, you can manage your music and calls. Moreover, the removable, washable ear cushions make it easy to keep these headphones clean and free of germs. Finally, the adjustable headband allows these gorgeous headphones to fit easily and comfortably on your head. Enjoy your favorite content and get work done with one set of headphones.
