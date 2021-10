This year's New York Comic-Con has begun, with the annual comic convention once again offering attendees plenty of exclusives not just when it comes to the juggernauts of Marvel and DC, but also within the medium of anime. The Shonen franchise of My Hero Academia is set to have a presence during this latest convention, with a social media account giving the fans the opportunity to get a better look at a Funko Pop for one of UA Academy's most popular young heroes in Tsuyu, aka the high leaping crime-fighter who goes by Froppy.

