Fire erupts on 20th floor of London high-rise, injuring 1
LONDON (AP) — Authorities in London say a fire erupted on the 20th floor of an apartment building in the city's southwest, causing dozens of residents, including children in pyjamas, to flee the tower and injuring one woman. The London Fire Brigade says 70 firefighters and 10 fire engines rushed to the high-rise building in the Battersea area Tuesday evening and got the blaze under control. Station commander Pete Johnson says firefighters faced “a lot of smoke issuing from the top of a block of flats on arrival.” The fire brigade says a woman suffered from smoke inhalation but left before crews arrived. The fire brigade says the cause of the blaze is not yet known.www.wcn247.com
