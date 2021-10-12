CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Fire erupts on 20th floor of London high-rise, injuring 1

wcn247.com
 7 days ago

LONDON (AP) — Authorities in London say a fire erupted on the 20th floor of an apartment building in the city's southwest, causing dozens of residents, including children in pyjamas, to flee the tower and injuring one woman. The London Fire Brigade says 70 firefighters and 10 fire engines rushed to the high-rise building in the Battersea area Tuesday evening and got the blaze under control. Station commander Pete Johnson says firefighters faced “a lot of smoke issuing from the top of a block of flats on arrival.” The fire brigade says a woman suffered from smoke inhalation but left before crews arrived. The fire brigade says the cause of the blaze is not yet known.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Fire engulfs Taiwan high-rise building, killing 46 and injuring dozens

Officials in Taiwan say the death toll from a major fire at a residential tower block has soared to 46, with many others injured.Flames engulfed the 13-storey building in southern Taiwan’s Kaohsiung city in the small hours of Thursday morning. The “extremely fierce” fire erupted at about 3am and spread across many floors of the building, fire department officials from Kaohsiung said. Images broadcast by Taiwanese TV stations showed huge orange flames and clouds of black smoke billowing from the lower floors of the building, with heavy firefighting operations being carried out from the street. Locals said they heard...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Dozens of firefighters battle tower block inferno: Blaze tears through flat on 20th floor of 21-storey building in southwest London leaving woman and child injured before it is brought under control

Two people have been injured in a fire that broke out on the 20th floor of a tower block in Southwest London. Emergency crews raced to the scene at Westbridge Road in Battersea this evening following reports of the blaze. Pictures taken from below show huge flames and clouds of...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Battersea: Woman and child injured in London flats blaze

A child was taken to hospital following a blaze at a tower block in south London on Tuesday night. A woman was also injured and 50 people were evacuated after a flat on the 20th floor of the building in Westbridge Road, Battersea, caught light. One person who lives on...
ACCIDENTS
WTOV 9

Two injured in Beech Bottom fire

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — The Beech Bottom Volunteer Fire Department battled flames at a home along 4th Street in the village on Tuesday. Crews responded to the scene to find one adult female and one small child injured. They were flown to a Pittsburgh area hospital. Their condition remains unknown,...
BEECH BOTTOM, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Johnson
kgncnewsnow.com

Apartment Fire Injures One

One person received injuries in an apartment fire Thursday night. The blaze took place just before four a.m at the complex at Southwest 7th Street and South Rusk Streets. Fire crews entered the apartment and found a victim located near the fire room and one sprinkler head operating that had extinguished the fire.
ACCIDENTS
seehafernews.com

Fire At Neenah Foundry Starts In Basement, Spreads to 4th Floor

Fire officials say a Tuesday morning fire at the Neenah Foundry started in the building’s basement and spread to the fourth floor. Firefighters worked on all of the levels to contain the flames. Fire Chief Kevin Kloehn says it was very hot in the basement and firefighters were “working on...
ACCIDENTS
GoDanRiver.com

Woman injured in Danville house fire

A woman suffered burns during a kitchen fire at a Washington Street home in north Danville on Tuesday afternoon. The incident, reported at just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, occurred as a result of cooking. The victim had been cooking fish in grease and wrongly thought she had turned off the...
DANVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Rise Building#Fire Engines#Accident#Uk#Ap#The London Fire Brigade
KIMT

One injured in Rochester garage fire

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Arcing powerlines and spilling gasoline complicated efforts to contain a garage fire Monday afternoon. The Rochester Fire Department was called to a home in the 1500 block of 10th Avenue SE around 4:30 pm and arrived to find a four-vehicle detached garage being consumed by heavy flames. Firefighters say there was one vehicle inside the garage and another vehicle in front of the structure was also on fire.
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Two injured in propane tank fire

The Hawaii Fire Department said a propane tank at a home in the Panaewa neighborhood of Hilo caught fire Thursday evening, sending two people to the hospital. According to a written HFD statement, nine units responded to the 7:01 p.m. alarm, with the first unit arriving at the house on Pohai Street eight minutes later.
HILO, HI
KTAR News

Top-floor apartment fire in Phoenix displaces 3 families

PHOENIX – More than 50 people were evacuated from a Phoenix apartment building early Wednesday after a fire broke out in a third-story unit, first responders said. When Phoenix Fire Department crews arrived at the complex near 19th and Dunlap avenues around 2:45 a.m., the blaze was working its way through a third-floor apartment.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS San Francisco

Flames Rip Through Mountain View Strip Mall; Force Evacuation Of Nearby Hotel

MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — A fire erupted in a Mountain View strip mall, sending smoke and flames billowing into the sky and forcing firefighters to evacuate a nearby hotel. Mountain View fire officials said reports of smoke coming from the back of the single-story strip mall at 903 E El Camino Real began coming in around 9:56 p.m. Monday. Crews were quickly dispatched to the scene and were greeted by the mall’s occupants streaming out of the structure and flames and smoke visible on the roof. A second alarm was quickly called in. The southbound lane of traffic on El Camino Real was closed and the nearby hotel was evacuated. Four Chief officers, five engines, three trucks, one rescue and one squad eventually battled the blaze from both the ground and also from 100-foot ladder trucks. The fire was extinguished with no injuries to civilians or firefighters. The hotel occupants returned to their rooms which were not affected. The estimated damage to the contents and structure was estimated to be $500,000. The cause of the fire was under investigation.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy