ECR ™ – Expert Consensus Rankings. Q1. Who is your top waiver wire option of the week, and why?. I’d love to add Kadarius Toney but with Clyde Edwards-Helaire leaving Sunday night’s game with a knee injury and set to miss a few weeks, Darrel Williams has to be the top pickup. Williams was already getting his fair share of the goal-line work and starting to eat into Edwards-Helaire’s snap count, but with Edwards-Helaire set to miss time, Williams becomes an immediate RB2. Jerick McKinnon would factor into the passing downs and Williams has never received a big workload in his career, but he’s obviously earned the trust of the coaching staff. So his upside is enormous and he’s the priority pickup.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO