Puerto Rico to lift pandemic curfew, ban on alcohol sales

The Puerto Rico debt crisis is the product of the dysfunctional relationship between the United States and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico is a territory of the United States. In the 21 century, Puerto Rico is the principal colony of the United States. The citizens of Puerto Rico lack the ability to vote for either U.S. Congresspeople or U.S. Senators. The problem of colonization has been further exacerbated by the enactment of PROMESA. PROMESA is a legal mechanism that will perpetuate the colonial relationship between Puerto Rico and the United States into the indefinite future. In essence, PROMESA establishes the Financial Oversight Management Board (FOMB) that functions as a territorial governor overseeing the financial and legal affairs of Puerto Rico. In order for Puerto Rico to be a viable political and economic entity the legal relationship between Puerto Rico and the United States must be transformed into a beneficial and productive relationship for both parties. There should be a referendum held in Puerto Rico concerning whether Puerto Rico should be admitted as a state of the United States. The results of the Puerto Rico referendum should be binding upon the federal government.

