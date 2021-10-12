Russia reaffirms opposition to US presence in Central Asia

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday called on Moscow to stop prolonging the war in eastern Ukraine, his second stop in the Black Sea countries he said were threatened by Russian expansionism. "We again call on Russia to end its occupation of Crimea and to stop perpetuating the war in eastern Ukraine, to end its destabilising activities in the Black Sea and along Ukraine's borders," he said in a meeting with Ukrainian Defence Minister Andriy Taran. "Russia started this war and Russia is the obstacle to a peaceful resolution," he added. Austin was in Kiev for discussions on advancing the two countries' defence cooperation, building on the Strategic Defence Framework, a blueprint for bilateral defence and policy cooperation announced in Washington at the beginning of September.

MILITARY ・ 1 DAY AGO