Russia reaffirms opposition to US presence in Central Asia

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV - Associated Press
 9 days ago

MOSCOW (AP) — A senior U.S. diplomat is holding talks in Moscow on security issues including arms control and the situation in Afghanistan. Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland arrived in Moscow Monday on a three-day visit for talks that the U.S. State Department said would touch on a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues. Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said after Tuesday’s meeting with Nuland that they discussed arms control issues and the situation in Afghanistan among other subjects. Ryabkov told the Interfax news agency that he reaffirmed Moscow’s strong opposition to any U.S. presence in the former Soviet Central Asian nations following the American exit from Afghanistan.

Taliban vows to work with Russia, regional players over IS threats

The Taliban agreed Wednesday to work with Russia, China and Iran on regional security after the Kremlin warned of emerging Islamic State and drug-trafficking threats in the wake of the hardline group's takeover in Afghanistan. Lavrov has previously warned that drug trafficking from Afghanistan had reached "unprecedented" levels, a concern echoed by the Kremlin during meetings with other Central Asia countries and China.
Russia hosts Taliban for talks after warning against IS threat

Russia hosts the Taliban for talks in Moscow on Wednesday, seeking to assert its influence on Central Asia and push for action against Islamic State fighters which it says have massed in perennially volatile Afghanistan. The talks, which draw officials from 10 countries including China and Pakistan, are one of the Taliban's most significant international meetings since seizing power in mid-August. They come after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned last week that IS fighters were gathering in Afghanistan to spread discord in former Soviet republics flanking Russia. Russia's veteran foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, is set to address the gathering.
Russia hosts Afghan talks, calls for inclusive government

Russia hosted talks on Afghanistan on Wednesday involving senior representatives of the Taliban and other factions, a round of diplomacy that underlines Moscow s clout.Opening the talks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized that “forming a really inclusive government fully reflecting the interests of not only all ethnic groups but all political forces of the country” is necessary to achieve a stable peace in Afghanistan.Russia had worked for years to establish contacts with the Taliban, even though it has designated the group a terrorist organization in 2003 and never took it of the list. Any contact with such groups...
Victoria Nuland
US Pentagon chief in Kiev says Russia 'obstacle' to peace

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday called on Moscow to stop prolonging the war in eastern Ukraine, his second stop in the Black Sea countries he said were threatened by Russian expansionism. "We again call on Russia to end its occupation of Crimea and to stop perpetuating the war in eastern Ukraine, to end its destabilising activities in the Black Sea and along Ukraine's borders," he said in a meeting with Ukrainian Defence Minister Andriy Taran. "Russia started this war and Russia is the obstacle to a peaceful resolution," he added. Austin was in Kiev for discussions on advancing the two countries' defence cooperation, building on the Strategic Defence Framework, a blueprint for bilateral defence and policy cooperation announced in Washington at the beginning of September.
U.S. will not join Russia's Afghanistan talks this week -State Dept

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States will not join international talks on Afghanistan organized by Russia this week due to logistical reasons, but is open to participating in the future, the State Department said on Monday. Moscow is hosting talks on Wednesday with officials from the Taliban, China and Pakistan, Russian...
Russia#U S State Department#Central Asian#State#The U S State Department#Interfax#Soviet#American
US and Georgian leaders reaffirm military partnership amid Russian threat

Military leaders from the United States and Georgia reaffirmed their efforts to work together to support Georgian forces on Monday. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze in Tbilisi, Georgia, where they signed a memorandum that will continue the U.S.’s support for the Georgian defense forces through the next six years.
Russia shadows US Navy destroyer in dramatic video amid warnings to ‘turn back’ from its territorial waters in Sea of Japan

Russia accused the US Navy of attempting to enter its territorial waters during joint military drills with China in the Sea of Japan before it was “turned back”.The Russian Defence Ministry released video footage it says showed the USS Chafee up close with anti-submarine vessel Admiral Tributs, which radioed a warning to the US destroyer that it was “in an area closed to navigation due to exercises with artillery fire,” according to the Interfax news agency, reported by Reuters.The Russian defence ministry summoned the US military attache over the “unprofessional actions” of the USS Chafee, the RIA news agency...
US reaffirms support for easing WTO rules on COVID vaccines

GENEVA (AP) — A top U.S. trade official says the Biden administration remains committed to an easing of rules that protect the technology behind coronavirus vaccines so that they can be produced more widely. Katherine Tai, the U.S. trade representative, acknowledged some nongovernmental groups and others outside the talks might perceive the U.S. to have maintained “silence” on the issue in recent months. The U.S. took a stance in May in favor of a waiver of intellectual property rules at the WTO when it comes to COVID-19 vaccines to help boost production and access around the world.
Russia offers US to lift sanctions on diplomatic missions

Russia offered the U.S. on Tuesday to roll back several rounds of sanctions that have hampered the activities of their diplomatic missions, and they agreed to hold another round of talks to discuss a resolution to their diplomatic tug-of-war.The Russian proposal was made during the talks between Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland and Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. Nuland arrived in Moscow on Monday on a three-day visit for talks that the U.S. State Department said would touch on a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues.The U.S. Embassy tweeted Nuland's description of her meetings as “constructive” but...
Putin and China COMBINE for show of strength: Russia stages massive 'invasion' war games off Ukraine and sends warships through Japan strait with China as Britain, US and Australia hold rival naval exercises in Bay of Bengal

Vladimir Putin today showed off Russia's military strength to the world as massive 'invasion' war games were staged in the Black Sea near the Ukraine and dozens more Kremlin warships joined Chinese gunboats off Japan. More than 40 Russian vessels and 30-plus military planes and 20 helicopters took part in...
NATO Has a Problem: Belarus Is Being Reabsorbed Into Russia

On October 7, Polish border troops reported being fired upon by their counterparts from Belarus. Though no one was hurt and the Belarusian soldiers were most likely firing blank ammunition, the incident is illustrative of the tension that has been building in that area since Moscow effectively assumed control over the government in Minsk to prop up Belarus’ authoritarian president, Aleksandr Lukashenko.
How the US faces catastrophic defeat by China or Russia in a hypersonic Third World War

The recent test of a hypersonic nuclear-capable missile by China is a reminder that any future major war between great powers will look very different to the last. In addition to hypersonic weapons - launched into space and gliding to targets - we can probably also expect Artificial Intelligence "drone swarms", and autonomous rockets delivering vehicles and supplies to battlefields.
