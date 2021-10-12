CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Hurricane Pamela barrels toward Mexico's Pacific coast

 9 days ago

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Pamela continues to strengthen as it moves along Mexico’s Pacific coast and could become a near-major hurricane before hitting somewhere near the port of Mazatlan Wednesday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Pamela’s center was about 280 miles (455 kilometers) southwest of Mazatlan on Tuesday and it was moving north at about 13 mph (20 kph). The storm had maximum winds of about 80 mph (130 kph). The hurricane center warns of possible life-threatening storm surges, flash floods and dangerous winds around the impact area. Weakened remnants of the storm may reach Texas later.

CBS LA

Heavy Rain Headed For Drought-Parched, Wildfire-Scorched California

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Rain is coming to California, and there could be a lot of it. Widespread rain appears to be shaping up for Sunday into Monday, particularly for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County. NOAA forecasters are predicting “high probabilities of precipitation” for much of the northwest, California and Nevada. Next week’s outlook by @NOAA’s @NWSCPC shows high probabilities of precipitation hitting parts of the drought-stricken Northwest and CA/NV. SoCal looks relatively cool too. It looks relatively warm and dry for almost all of the rest of the Lower 48.https://t.co/PSK6cCJBRU pic.twitter.com/FnfCKHgpmw — NIDIS Drought.gov (@DroughtGov) October 14, 2021 A precipitation outlook map...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Strong winds cause damage, disruptions in western Europe

PARIS (AP) — A quarter of a million French homes are without electricity and trains have been halted from Normandy to the Paris region after powerful winds swept across swaths of northern France, the Netherlands and Belgium. Local media reported that four people were injured in the Dutch town of Barendrecht as strongly gusting winds ripped tiles off roofs and uprooted trees in a residential neighborhood in the early hours of Thursday morning. The storm that started by hitting Brittany’s Atlantic Coast Wednesday afternoon blew eastward through the night, felling trees and collapsing roofs in some areas, according to images posted online. France's national weather service maintained storm warnings Thursday in the country’s northeastern corner that borders Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg.
ENVIRONMENT
Climate change makes drought recovery tougher in U.S. West

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Many parts of California are seeing heavy rainfall this week for the first time in months. But the rain did not stop Gov. Gavin Newsom from issuing a statewide drought emergency on Tuesday. Newsom's order might seem strange as forecasters predict parts of the state could see up to 7 inches of rain this week. But experts say California's hotter and drier conditions because of climate change are making it much harder to recover from droughts. Water from rain and snowmelt is more likely to evaporate or be absorbed into dry soil in hot and dry conditions.
CALIFORNIA, PA
State
Texas State
Over 180 people killed after heavy rains in Nepal and India

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Floods and landslides triggered by days of torrential rains have killed at least 99 people in Nepal since Monday. In neighboring India, heavy downpours this week have also wreaked havoc, killing at least 88 people, while flooding roads, destroying bridges and causing landslides in which several homes were washed away. Forecasters in Nepal are anticipating moderate rainfall later on Thursday but expect the weather to improve by the end of the week. India has seen worrisome rains this week too. Landslides caused by downpours have killed at least 46 people in the northern state of Uttarakhand and 42 people in the southern state of Kerala, which is on alert for more rains.
ENVIRONMENT
Cargo backlog creates traffic headaches on sea and land

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bottlenecks at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach have spilled over into a neighborhood where cargo trucks are clogging residential streets.. Last week the White House allowed the ports complex to become a 24-hour operation in an effort to break the logjam of container ships at the ports and reduce shipping delays that have interrupted the global supply chain. Since then, residents of the Wilmington area just north of the ports have complained that trucks are backed up in streets at all hours. On Tuesday, a container rolled off a truck making a turn on a narrow street, pancaking a parked car. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday issued an executive order that aims to ease the backlog.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Youth yearning for independence fuel Western Sahara clashes

MAHBAS REGION, Western Sahara (AP) — For nearly 30 years, the vast territory of Western Sahara in the North African desert has existed in limbo, awaiting a referendum that was supposed to let the local Sahrawi people decide their future. On one side, the Polisario Front wants the territory to be independent, while Morocco claims the area for itself. As negotiations over who would be allowed to vote dragged on, Morocco tightened its control of the territory. Last year, the Polisario Front announced it would no longer abide by the 1991 cease-fire that ended its 16-year guerilla war with Morocco. The current hostilities are fueled by frustration among Sahrawi youth who are tired of waiting for the U.N.-promised referendum.
ADVOCACY
La Palma: Hundreds more evacuate to flee volcano lava

MADRID (AP) — Hundreds of people were evacuated during the night on the Spanish island of La Palma as a river of molten rock creeps deeper into a coastal town during a protracted volcanic eruption. Emergency services helped some 500 people to leave their homes. That brings to around 7,500 the number of people forced to flee since the Cumbre Vieja began erupting more than a month ago. Scientists say the eruption could go on for three months. Officials say that the tension of not knowing whether the slow-moving molten rock will entomb their homes, farmland and businesses is taking a toll on local people.
WORLD
#Mexico#Pacific Coast#Extreme Weather#Ap
SKorea prepares test of 1st domestically made space rocket

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea is preparing to test-launch its first domestically produced space rocket in what officials describe as an important step in its pursuit of a satellite launch program. The three-stage Nuri rocket is scheduled to be launched Thursday afternoon, weather permitting. It aims to deliver a dummy payload into orbit above Earth. South Korea is trying to become the 10th nation to send a satellite into space with its own technology. Officials say such an ability would be crucial for the country’s space ambitions. Those include acquiring its own military intelligence satellites and sending a probe to the moon by 2030.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
At least 3 dead in apparent gas explosion in north China

BEIJING (AP) — At least three people have been killed and 30 injured in an apparent gas explosion at a hotel in the northern Chinese city of Shenyang. State media reported the blast occurred as the city of more than 8 million people is renovating and replacing old gas lines. Images posted online showed a cloud of dust and debris blowing onto a busy street, leaving the bottom three floors of a high-rise building a gutted shell. Concrete blocks were piled in the street and a three-wheeled delivery vehicle lay on its side. China is in the process of replacing decaying infrastructure.
ACCIDENTS
Australian town overwhelmed by response to free land offer

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian Outback town of Quilpie (Quill-Pea) hoped its offer of free residential land to anyone who would make it their home might attract five new families to the remote community of 800. But authorities have been overwhelmed by more than 250 inquires in less than two weeks from around Australia and internationally. The town council came up with the novel idea to overcome a housing shortage in western Queensland state. People who buy a block of land, build a house and live in it for six months are eligible for a 12,500 Australian dollar ($9,400) grant. That's the price of a block of land, so the council is effectively giving the land away.
HOUSING

