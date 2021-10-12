Norway PM to step down, Labor leader expected to take over

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki accused the EU of "blackmail" on Tuesday in a public clash with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen over his country's rejection of parts of EU law. The ferocious row, played out in the European Parliament, underlined the seriousness of the issue which both Brussels and Warsaw say threatens the cohesion of the 27-nation bloc. Von der Leyen, speaking just before and after Morawiecki took the podium, warned that her Commission -- tasked as guardian of the EU treaties -- "will act" to rein in Poland. She said a controversial October 7 ruling by Poland's Consitutional Court challenging the primacy of EU law was an attempt "to take an axe to the European treaties by undermining their legitimacy".

