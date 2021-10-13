CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3. You’ve been cutting your pumpkin the wrong way.

By Cassie Sheets
Times and Democrat
 6 days ago

While your natural instinct might be to cut your hole in the top of your pumpkin, apparently we’ve all been doing it wrong. TikTok creator @lidsayroggenbuck shows how cutting the hole on the bottom keeps more of the moisture in your pumpkin for longer and makes the seeds easier to remove.

