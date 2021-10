During our excursion in the south of Jordan, we visited Wadi Rum, Jordan’s most famous desert. Wadi Rum is famous around the world, and chances are you have probably seen it on the big screen once or twice. The Martian, Transformers Revenge of the Fallen, Rogue One: Star Wars, Aladdin, The Rise of Skywalker, and the new movie Dune were all filmed in Wadi Rum for its Mars-like rock formations and sand.

