Devious Licks are Stealing the Attention of Chamblee

It is no surprise that today's children and young adults are impressed by the world of technology. Nowadays everything is a trend or a meme. Internet culture is a real thing that is taking over. Younger ages don’t spend so much time staring at their TV screens but their phones or laptops. No app is more popular than Tik Tok at the moment, people of all ages are sharing content, making content, and having a good laugh. The impressive thing about Tik Tok is that it has an FYP meaning For You Page. This page/feed is watching what videos you like and which videos you stay on the longest to give you a feed strictly filtered for you. This is also based upon age, Tik Tok has tried very hard over the past year to monitor content for certain age categories.

11 DAYS AGO