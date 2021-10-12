Devious Licks are Stealing the Attention of Chamblee
By Samantha Booher, Sarah Marcus
All across the country, students at high schools and middle schools have been participating in a trend called “devious licks.” This trend is being executed differently at each school, but they all have one unifying factor: theft. “A devious lick is a trend that started on TikTok, where people
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A recent social media trend among students on TikTok is pushing the envelope. It’s called ‘Devious Licks’. It challenges students to vandalize and steal from their school. Now, it encourages violence against teachers. Lafayette Parish Schools superintendent Irma Trosclair released a statement to families in the...
It is no surprise that today's children and young adults are impressed by the world of technology. Nowadays everything is a trend or a meme. Internet culture is a real thing that is taking over. Younger ages don’t spend so much time staring at their TV screens but their phones or laptops. No app is more popular than Tik Tok at the moment, people of all ages are sharing content, making content, and having a good laugh. The impressive thing about Tik Tok is that it has an FYP meaning For You Page. This page/feed is watching what videos you like and which videos you stay on the longest to give you a feed strictly filtered for you. This is also based upon age, Tik Tok has tried very hard over the past year to monitor content for certain age categories.
It has been about a month since the “devious licks” TikTok trend emerged in early September, and although Internet trends usually fade as quickly as they surface, students are still vandalizing school property. Spraying graffiti on the bathroom walls, stealing pencil sharpeners and shattering mirrors have all been widespread acts on campus connected to the trend.
The locked men’s bathrooms at Metea Valley is a growing problem where students can not use the bathroom because of the “devious licks” trend. The trend started due to a viral Tik Tok post of a student stealing a water fountain. These challenges are mostly happening in the men’s bathroom where students vandalize the various bathrooms. The ongoing issue has caused the bathroom doors to be locked and students not being able to use the bathroom at their convenience.
ROCK SPRINGS -- Sweetwater County School District No. 1 is warning students, parents and staff about a new destructive TikTok trend in a press release sent out on Oct. 7. The trend called "devious licks" originated from a video posted on the social media app. In the video, students are being encouraged to "participate in monthly challenges to vandalize property, steal and physically assault others, all while posting on social media."
TikTok has been an outlet for many teens during the pandemic. Various trends and challenges have passed through TikTok, each with its unique twist, though recently reaching new extremes. Over the past couple of weeks, a new challenge called “devious licks” has surfaced on social media. “Devious licks” are odd or funny ways to steal everyday school objects. The trend started with students stealing toilet paper rolls or calculators, but have now become as extreme as removing bathroom stall doors from their hinges. This trend has negatively impacted the Berkeley High School (BHS) janitorial staff and displayed the extremes students will go to for recognition on social media.
GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) — “Oh no” is the first thing that went through the mind of Cambridge Academy’s Head of School Lori Anne Hagood when she was recently called to the Upper School bathroom. A trend called “devious licks” had been going around TikTok, a video-sharing social media app, where...
