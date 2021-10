DULUTH — The Hibbing High School girls tennis got one doubles team through in the Section 7AA Individual Tournament held Tuesday at the DISC. The tandem of Megan Bussey and Claire Rewertz beat Carlee Maslowski and Dana Jones of Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 6-7, 6-3, 6-1 in the first round, then they got past Quinn Trottier and Riley Fogarty of Pequot Lakes in the second round, 3-6, 7-5, 6-2.