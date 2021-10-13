CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College cites ‘scientific racism,’ renames Linnaeus building

Cover picture for the articleST. PETER, Minn. (AP) — A private college in Minnesota has renamed its arboretum that honored an 18th-century Swedish botanist who has been criticized for classifying humans in a way now seen as racist. The 120-acre greenspace at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter has been known as the “Linnaeus Arboretum” since 1988. It recognized Carl Linnaeus, who popularized a system of naming living things. Recently, though, Linnaeus has been criticized for classifying races among humans based on skin color. School officials say Linnaeus’ name and legacy do not accord with school efforts to build an inclusive community, especially since George Floyd’s death in Minnesota. The gardens at the school about 70 miles south of the Twin Cities have been renamed “The Arboretum at Gustavus Adolphus College.”

