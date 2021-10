WASHINGTON, D.C. — Nerlens Noel sat out his second straight preseason game with a sore left knee. But Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said he wasn’t worried about it. "Not really. He’s doing parts of practice," Thibodeau said. "This time of the year you’re going to have bumps and bruises. If you’re a veteran player you navigate through it. We’ll take it slow. We wanted to get a look at some players anyway. We have a pretty good understanding of what he can do. He’s played well in practice but he’s got a little bit of soreness. We’ll error on the side of caution."

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO