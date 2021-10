Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and his Spanish counterpart, Minister of Defense Margarita Robles Fernández, met in Brussels, on October 21, 2021, to reaffirm the strong bilateral defense relationship between the United States and Spain. The Secretary recognized Spain as a steadfast NATO Ally and reliable friend of the United States. He thanked Minister Robles for safely evacuating more than 2,000 evacuees from Afghanistan and temporarily hosting almost 2,600 Afghan evacuees at Naval Station Rota as they made their way to the United States.

