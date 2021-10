The Milwaukee Brewers released their roster Friday morning for the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves and there was only one real surprise. Left-hander Brent Suter, who has been a valuable middle reliever in the bullpen, was excluded from the roster with a "minor right oblique strain" that had not been previously disclosed. Suter pitched twice in the season-ending series in Los Angeles last weekend, including a one-inning outing Sunday in the finale in which he allowed two hits and one run.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO