Stillwater, MN

William "Bill" Schwab

hometownsource.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam "Bill" Schwab, age 80 of Stillwater, MN, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on October 5, 2021. Bill was born August 25, 1941 in St. Paul, MN to Frank and Mary Schwab. He grew up in St. Paul, attended Harding High School and studied at the University of Minnesota. At a young age, he fell in love with country living and being on a farm. In 1965, he purchased his first house and farm in Stillwater, MN where so many memories were made and he lived out his life.

