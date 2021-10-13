CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles sees a decline in COVID-19 cases

By Yixuan Chen
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn September, the number of new infections and hospitalizations in L.A. County dropped sharply. The county tallied nearly half as many new infections as it did the previous month, totaling 50,731 cases and 112,763 cases respectively, according to the L.A. Public Health Department. Additionally, the number of people hospitalized with...

