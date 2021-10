"Every October, we really begin to emphasize that flu season will be upon us at at any time," said Division of Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay Tuesday. The flu can just show up at any time, without much warning other than it's roughly the time of year when the virus thrives. As the world moves back towards some semblance of normalcy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, she also expects influenza will return to its old ways as well.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO