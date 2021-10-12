Indiana's COVID-19 vaccination pace falls to lowest level

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials on Friday reported 3,661 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 deaths, as the state’s average positivity rate rises to 7.6%. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the state has recorded 735,646 cases of COVID-19 and 8,295 deaths. According to the daily update, four of the deaths reported on Friday took place in September of 2021. Case growth and hospitalization figures have been on the rise; as of last week, Minnesota is seeing 50.1 new cases per 100,000 residents, a figure not seen since fall of 2020. Hospitalizations are reaching 13.6 admissions per 100,000 residents, well into the “high...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO