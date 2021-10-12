Indiana's COVID-19 vaccination pace falls to lowest level
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s pace of COVID-19 vaccination shots has fallen to its lowest level since the shots became available last winter. The state health department’s tracking shows Indiana giving about 6,000 shots a day through last week — about half the rate from early September. The state continues to lag behind the national vaccination rate, and Indiana’s pandemic death toll has topped 16,000 people.www.wabashplaindealer.com
