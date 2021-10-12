CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana's COVID-19 vaccination pace falls to lowest level

By TOM DAVIES - Associated Press
 7 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s pace of COVID-19 vaccination shots has fallen to its lowest level since the shots became available last winter. The state health department’s tracking shows Indiana giving about 6,000 shots a day through last week — about half the rate from early September. The state continues to lag behind the national vaccination rate, and Indiana’s pandemic death toll has topped 16,000 people.

Derrick

State System enrollment falls to lowest levels in 3 decades

HARRISBURG (AP) — Total enrollment at Pennsylvania’s 14 state-owned universities has declined to the lowest level in decades, according to data released Monday. The State System of Higher Education figures indicate a loss of another 5,000-plus students this fall, dropping the universities’ total enrollment below 89,000 students — a level not seen in more than three decades, dating nearly to its founding, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.
HARRISBURG, PA
Chicago Sun-Times

Illinois COVID-19 hospitalizations back to lowest level since August

Most of Illinois’ key COVID-19 metrics are back down to the lowest levels seen since mid-summer, according to figures released by public health officials Friday. The state’s seven-day case positivity rate is down to 2.1%, suggesting community transmission is as low as it’s been since July 16, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. That number has shrunk by half over the last month.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX59

Monroe, Tippecanoe counties have lowest COVID-19 positivity rates in Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The two counties with the lowest COVID-19 positivity rates in Indiana are home to two of the state’s biggest universities. Data from the Indiana Department of Health shows as of Tuesday, Monroe County’s COVID-19 seven-day positivity rate is 4.1%, the lowest of all of Indiana’s 92 counties. Indiana University’s Bloomington campus is […]
INDIANA STATE
Chronicle

North Carolina COVID-19 cases, deaths fall to lowest since late July

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported daily has been declining in North Carolina, according to the latest numbers from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 Dashboard. There were a reported 1,786 new positive cases in the state on Monday, the lowest since July 27. Cases...
DURHAM, NC
redlakenationnews.com

Rising COVID-19 numbers returning to pre-vaccine levels in Minnesota

Minnesota on Tuesday reported a COVID-19 test positivity rate of 8.3% that is the highest in the vaccine era and a level of hospitalizations that hasn't been seen since the first shots against the coronavirus were administered in mid-December. COVID-19 hospitalizations in Minnesota reached 960 on Monday and included 254...
MINNESOTA STATE
indianapublicradio.org

Research suggests COVID-19 vaccine prevented 1,300 elderly deaths in Indiana

Throughout the pandemic, experts have said the COVID-19 vaccines prevent serious illness and death, especially among people most vulnerable to COVID-19. Now, a new study estimates how many Indiana Medicare recipients avoided the hospital and premature death after getting vaccinated. The study released by the U.S Department of Health and...
INDIANA STATE
Gainesville.com

Florida reports lowest weekly increase in COVID-19 vaccinations ever

Florida added fewer people to its coronavirus inoculation count this week than ever before, but the level of the disease's spread has fallen below 5% for two weeks in a row. The number of residents immunized with at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine increased Friday by just 71,500 people over the past seven days, the state Department of Health reported.
FLORIDA STATE
Bring Me The News

Weekly COVID case rate rises in 73 counties, with highest rates still in greater Minnesota

The COVID case rate rose in 73 of Minnesota's 87 counties during the most recent weekly reporting period, an indication of the infection's continued spread across the state. The case rates (available here) are based on the number of confirmed cases over a one-week period, presented as per 10,000 residents. Thursday's update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) covers the week of Sept. 26 to Oct. 2.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 3,661 New Cases, Positivity Rate Rises To 7.6%

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials on Friday reported 3,661 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 deaths, as the state’s average positivity rate rises to 7.6%. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the state has recorded 735,646 cases of COVID-19 and 8,295 deaths. According to the daily update, four of the deaths reported on Friday took place in September of 2021. Case growth and hospitalization figures have been on the rise; as of last week, Minnesota is seeing 50.1 new cases per 100,000 residents, a figure not seen since fall of 2020. Hospitalizations are reaching 13.6 admissions per 100,000 residents, well into the “high...
MINNESOTA STATE
oilcity.news

Wyoming COVID-19 vaccination pace slows with ~3,000 people becoming fully vaccinated in past week

CASPER, Wyo. — The percentage of Wyoming residents who have been fully vaccinated rose to 38.2% as of Monday, October 4, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. While an additional 3,001 people became fully vaccinated since the previous Monday, the pace of vaccination is slowing. In the week between September 20-27, the WDH reported that 3,405 people had become fully vaccinated. That was in turn less than the 3,494 people who became fully vaccinated from September 13-20.
WYOMING STATE
Best Life

These Are the Only States Where COVID Cases Are Still Rising

For the past two weeks, COVID-19 infections have been decreasing on a national level after a surge that lasted for most of the summer. But the Delta variant responsible for the months-long spike in numbers is still affecting certain areas, with some states still showing COVID cases rising amid the overall decline.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MinnPost

Increased demand, surge in COVID cases lead to capacity crunch at Minnesota hospitals

In the Star Tribune, Glenn Howatt writes: “Minnesota hospitals are finding it increasingly difficult to admit new patients and discharge existing ones amid a record 2021 surge of COVID-19 and other cases. In addition to cases usually seen in the fall, such as asthma, hospitals are grappling with a high number of trauma patients, an unexpected wave of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections typically seen in the winter as well as nearly 900 COVID-19 patients. … The pressure on hospitals that began in the metro area in July has spread to facilities large and small statewide.”
MINNESOTA STATE

