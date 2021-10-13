At least 2 found dead near I-465 along South Meridian Street
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating after two people were found dead on the south side along South Meridian Street near Interstate 465 on Tuesday night. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in an email shortly after 9 p.m. that at least two people died under “suspicious circumstances” in the 4400 block of South Meridian Street. Police at the scene confirmed two people are dead and said there may be a third victim.www.wishtv.com
