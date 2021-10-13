CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

At least 2 found dead near I-465 along South Meridian Street

By Josh Doering
WISH-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating after two people were found dead on the south side along South Meridian Street near Interstate 465 on Tuesday night. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in an email shortly after 9 p.m. that at least two people died under “suspicious circumstances” in the 4400 block of South Meridian Street. Police at the scene confirmed two people are dead and said there may be a third victim.

www.wishtv.com

