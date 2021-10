2021 has been a rather wet year for East Texas. A lot of precipitation during the Winter and Spring months has kept a good portion of the Pineywoods above the norms when it comes to accumulated rainfall for the first nine months of the year. For instance, the Angelina County Airport has received nearly 40 inches of rain since the start of the year. That's about four inches above what we usually have received by September 23.

