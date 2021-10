Gorou has somewhat been anticipated for quite some time, thanks to his early appearance in the Inazuma Archon story quest. Early leaks have shown Gorou to be a Geo Bow user, and it was confirmed to be true after Genshin Impact tweeted the official teaser art. As the general of the Watatsumi Army, Gorou’s supportive skill set fits his background, keeping morale high and buffing his team’s offense and defense. He might not be a versatile support that can work with other elements, but his abilities can drastically improve the performance of all Geo-centric teams.

