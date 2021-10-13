CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ptarmigan Fire reaches 75% containment

By Sawyer D'Argonne
Summit Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ptarmigan Fire burn area remains at about 86 acres, and the fire is currently 75% contained, according to an update provided by the U.S. Forest Service Tuesday evening, Oct. 12. Firefighters have built containment lines around the fire’s entire perimeter, but officials don’t yet consider the north and east...

www.summitdaily.com

