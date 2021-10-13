Ptarmigan Fire reaches 75% containment

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Birdseye Fire in El Paso County is now fully contained after firefighters spent multiple days working on it. The fire burned about 21 acres and one structure, but no injuries have been reported. (credit: El Paso County Sheriff) Mandatory evacuations for a two mile radius around the fire, north of Peyton, will be lifted at noon on Sunday. #BirdseyeFire -100% contained.-People who were evacuated can return to their homes at 12PM.-An immense thank you to our partners,(see list attached to this tweet) and of course, to our community for your support and for helping your neighbors. https://t.co/uk2NmQzVZ8 pic.twitter.com/mgQ7E8jlU6 — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) October 10, 2021 Fire officials told CBS4’s Michael Abeyta on Saturday they are always on alert. “Fire season is year-round now,” said Jim Reid, the Director of the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management. “Here we are we’re probably going to have a freeze Monday and maybe snow on Tuesday and here we are fighting a wildland fire.” The fire started on Friday, but a cause has yet to be determined. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office shared its gratitude for all firefighters and first responders who helped protect the community.

EL PASO COUNTY, CO ・ 9 DAYS AGO