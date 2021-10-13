CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL odds: Buffalo Bills the new favorites to win the Super Bowl

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Week 5 of the NFL season in the books, the contenders to win the Super Bowl are starting to differentiate themselves from the pretenders. One of those front-runners looked dominant in a primetime spot, setting the rest of the league on notice. In the Sunday Night Football showcase game...

The Spun

Cole Beasley Has Message For Bills Fans This Morning

Even as the Buffalo Bills rise to 3-1 on the season – taking a seemingly commanding two-win lead in the AFC East in the process – wide receiver Cole Beasley isn’t satisfied with the state of things. Namely, the way he feels he’s being treated by fans who reject his stance on vaccines.
Bleacher Report

NFL Trade Rumors: Bills, Seahawks, Giants, More Eying CBs; Broncos Possible Sellers

Cornerbacks are in high demand ahead of the Nov. 2 NFL trade deadline and the Denver Broncos could be a good match for teams. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets, Houston Texans and New York Giants are among the squads who have "monitored the cornerback market" this season.
New York Post

Josh Allen’s girlfriend had so much to celebrate during Bills’ win

The WAGs of the Buffalo Bills enjoyed a blowout of their own during Sunday’s 40-0 beatdown on the Houston Texans. Quarterback Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams arrived at Highmark Stadium in a swanky party bus with fellow Buffalo WAGs Shae Spady, Hillary Trubisky, Meghan Hughes and Meg DiMarco before kickoff. The former cheerleader shared photos to her Instagram story throughout the day, documenting the group’s luxe game-day itinerary, popping champagne, and sporting custom-made Bills jackets.
AthlonSports.com

Monday Night Football: Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans Prediction and Preview

The Buffalo Bills head to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans on "Monday Night Football," looking for revenge and to avoid a trap. After last week’s 38-20 beatdown of the Chiefs on "Sunday Night Football," the Bills (4-1), alongside the Chargers, are now the front-runners to win the AFC. Their offense is humming and their defense is among the best in the league five weeks in. They’re arguably the most complete, well-rounded team in the entire league. But Monday night’s game could prove to be another detour on the road to Buffalo’s first AFC title in a generation if they aren’t locked in, just like last season’s 42-16 whooping at the hands of these same Titans almost exactly one year ago. But this Bills team, with an even more improved Josh Allen and a dynamic set of skill position players, are better equipped to handle a Tennessee team still trying to smooth out their own wrinkles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Mvp#Chargers#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Josh Allen Co#Afc#Fox Bet#Patrick Mahomes Co#Fox Sports
Reuters

Bills defense shuts down Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Josh Allen passed for 315 yards and added 59 yards rushing Sunday as the Buffalo Bills’ top-ranked defense stuffed Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs 38-20 in soggy Kansas City, Mo. The victory avenged the Bills’ 38-24 loss to the Chiefs in last year’s AFC championship game and kept...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch the NFL

The Buffalo Bills will meet the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night. The Bills are coming off a huge 40-0 blowout win over the Texans last week and will be looking for some revenge after losing in the AFC Championship last year. As for the Chiefs, they will be looking for their second win in a row after knocking off the Eagles 42-30 last week.
Field Level Media

NFL MVP Odds: Kyler Murray New Consensus Favorite

The Arizona Cardinals are the lone remaining unbeaten team through four weeks of the NFL season, and the man who has led them to that 4-0 record is now the consensus favorite to win league MVP honors. Kyler Murray had ascended the list of contenders at sportsbooks through a hot...
ESPN

NFL MVP, Super Bowl futures watch: Murray at the top

Here we are in Week 5, and I actually think the eight quarterbacks atop the NFL MVP betting board each have a legitimate shot. That is more than I can recall in recent Octobers. That's because I believe their teams have a potential path to a top-two seed in their respective conferences -- in a league that just seems more wide open than in years past.
Buffalo Rumblings

Buffalo Bills’ playoff probability is tops in NFL

The Buffalo Bills are sitting pretty for a playoff berth according to analysis site FiveThirtyEight. In fact, Buffalo has the highest playoff odds of any team in the NFL at the moment. Buffalo’s chances of making the playoffs sit at 91% after four weeks. That is in large part to...
106.3 Cowboy Country

Josh Allen Has Become the Odds On Favorite to Win NFL MVP

Just last NFL season, Josh Allen put together the best of his first three years in the league and finished in the top three in the NFL MVP race. During Sunday night's display against the mighty Kansas City Chiefs, the former Wyoming Cowboys quarterback went off and showed why he currently is at the top of the list of MVP candidates in the NFL.
Yardbarker

Bills Doing Everything To Prove They Are Super Bowl Contenders

Shutouts to the Miami Dolphins and the Houston Texans were convincing proof that they won’t mess around anymore. But playing devil’s advocate, they should win against those teams, mainly because they have two wins out of 10 games combined. However, they laid any remaining doubts to rest by dominating against...
SportsGrid

Super Bowl Futures Odds and Analysis Updated

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Four weeks into the NFL season, a lot has changed as far as the conversation goes to win the Super Bowl. One thing that has remained the same is Kansas City as the odds on favorite to win the title, where they remain at the top of the board. That being said, KC now has some company as their odds have dropped off after just one month.
